Netflix to Unveil 44 New Original Movies, Shows in April

Netflix has been universally regarded as the king of streaming entertainment for quite some time now. But over the past few years, the service has become a clear contender for the all-around crown. Is there another single network out there that produces as much high-quality content as Netflix? We’re not so sure there is.
Of course most people tend to pit Netflix against traditional TV as a whole, and when you put it like that there’s a ton of competition out there in April.
The first episode from the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones premieres on April 14th, and that’s obviously the most hotly anticipated show of the month — perhaps even of the year.
Killing Eve season 2 debuts a week earlier on April 7th, and there’s plenty more from traditional TV networks to look forward to in April. You can check out the full release schedule from every major TV network right here if you’d like to see for yourself.
While the biggest premieres of the month might be on traditional TV in April 2019, Netflix still plans to give networks a run for their money. A whopping 44 new Netflix original movies, specials, and full seasons of TV shows will debut over the course of the month, and there really is something for everyone.
Comedy fans can look forward to new stand up specials from Kevin Hart and Anthony Jeselnik. Then of course we’ve got the eagerly awaited second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina set to hit Netflix this coming Friday. Another show that’s been getting a ton of buzz is Bear Grylls’s You vs. Wild, which will be Netflix’s second interactive production like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Also set to premiere in April is the Netflix original movie The Silence, which looks a whole lot like A Quiet Place.
Check out the full Netflix April 2019 release schedule below to see all of next month’s new releases, and you’ll find a link to each available page on Netflix’s site so you can watch the trailers.
Streaming April 1st
ULTRAMAN — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming April 2nd
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 3rd
Suzzanna: Buried Alive — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 5th
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Our Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Persona: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 8— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tijuana — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unicorn Store — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 9th
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 10th
You vs. Wild — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 11th
Black Summer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 12th
A Land Imagined — NETFLIX FILM
Huge in France — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mighty Little Bheem — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Perfect Date — NETFLIX FILM
The Silence — NETFLIX FILM
Special — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 15th
No Good Nick — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 16th
Super Monsters Furever Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 18th
My First First Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 19th
A Fortunate Man — NETFLIX FILM
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cuckoo: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Music Teacher — NETFLIX FILM
Rilakkuma and Kaoru — NETFLIX ANIME
Samantha!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Someone Great — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 20th
Grass is Greener — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 22nd
Pinky Malinky: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Selection Day – New Episodes– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 23rd
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 24th
Bonding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 26th
The Protector: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Street Food — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Yankee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 30th
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Baki: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Ingress: The Animation — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming in April
Chambers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL