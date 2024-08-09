Net FX Flows Rise By 55% To $25.4bn In Six Months (CBN)

According to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria, net foreign exchange inflows into the nation reached $25.4 billion in the first half of 2024, up 55% over the same period the previous year. It claimed that its policy initiatives were to blame for the noticeable advancement. This latest information is related to its $876 million auction, which was held to settle outstanding FX demands among 26 banks.

This development has been driven by a spike in capital importation, which hit $6 billion in June 2024, and record inflows from diaspora remittances through official channels, according to a statement released by the top bank on Thursday.

The CBN also stated that in the last three weeks, more than $305 million in foreign exchange has been sold to approved dealers via a two-way quote mechanism that has been implemented in recent months to improve interbank market liquidity.

The announcement claims that the CBN bid $876 million to match bids made by clients at an auction that ended on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

The Retail Dutch Auction System was used to accomplish this. Its goals include facilitating FX sales to end users directly, increasing market transparency, lowering information asymmetry, and assisting in price discovery.

The apex bank also said that it contributed less than 5 per cent of the $43 billion foreign exchange turnover recorded on the official market as of July 2024.

In its statement, the CBN noted that the FX market is showing signs of improvement and increased depth, with more robust and diversified sources of liquidity contributing to the sustained convergence of exchange rates across all market segments.

The CBN also stressed that it is committed to fostering a transparent, market-driven foreign exchange environment and will continue to strengthen the market’s capacity to meet the needs of all legitimate participants.

Since he assumed office last year, the CBN under the leadership of Olayemi Cardoso, has employed a variety of policies to stabilise the foreign exchange market and boost productivity.

While government officials claim there have been massive improvements, the lives of average citizens have yet to improve due to soaring inflation and the high cost of living.