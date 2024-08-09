Tinubu Orders Harder Actions Against Illegal Miners

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the security services to step up their campaign against unauthorized miners in Nigeria’s mining industry, whom he referred to as “exploiters and scavengers.”

According to Tinubu, his administration would make sure that the host communities’ and Nigerians’ health and safety came first in mineral exploration corporations’ operations. He also urged careful exploration and voiced concerns about the welfare of locals living close to mining zones.

Following a presentation by participants in Course 32 of the National Defence College on Thursday in Abuja titled “Harnessing the Mining Industry for Enhanced National Security and Development: Strategic Options for Nigeria by 2035,” the President issued the new directives.

“We have challenges of scavengers and exploiters around the country. We must nip that in the bud, and you military officers understand this better than civil society.

‘‘We expect that through your command, we will have more resources that we need to make sure we have a stable economic environment,” a statement signed Thursday by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, quoted him as saying.

The statement was titled, ‘President Tinubu’s mineral resources exploration must prioritise health and safety of Nigerians.’

The Course 32 Participants were tasked with researching topical national issues, and their findings during their 11-month study focused on the mining industry’s potential to contribute to national security and development.

Responding to the presentation delivered by Colonel Olajide Bello on behalf of the delegation, Tinubu commended their work and reiterated the importance of diversifying Nigeria’s economy.

‘‘I have listened carefully to your presentation on the theme. Aside from your knowledge of war and security, I could see the intellectual depth of the work done to help the nation, and I must say thank you to all of you.

‘‘I recognise the need for the diversification of the economy, and we have been pushing hard on this. Your involvement will equally promote a better understanding of the issues,’’ the President said.

Tinubu assured the delegation that his administration would ensure the completion of the NDC headquarters in Abuja.

Addressing the health implications of exploration activities during an interactive session, the President expressed concern over the well-being of those living near mining areas.

‘‘We must pay attention to that at the outset by providing medical centres and other facilities that will protect the lives, property and health of Nigerians,’’ President Tinubu said.

In his remarks, Commandant, NDC, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu, said the institution, established in 1992 as the National War College, had graduated 2,871 participants since inception.

Olotu said besides participants from 30 African countries, the college has had participants from Bangladesh, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Nepal, and Pakistan.

He said that through the President’s magnanimity, the college had embarked on unprecedented infrastructural upgrades, making the institution compete favourably with any other defence college worldwide.

However, the Commandant appealed to President Tinubu to assist in completing the college’s permanent site in Abuja, noting that the institution currently operates from its temporary facility in the Central Business District owing to the non-completion of its permanent site since 2010.

Speaking with the State House correspondents after the meeting, the Minister of Defense, Badaru Abubakar, said Thursday’s discussion emphasised a crucial sector in Nigeria’s economy: solid mineral development.

“The presentation was on solid mineral development; they have also recorded measures to improve Nigeria’s solid mineral sector, which is apt following the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu on the expansion of the economy and other sources of income for the Nigerian economy.

“The college is important in researching topical issues that affect the country; they have suggested ways and means to diversify the Nigerian economy through the solid minerals sector,” he stated.

The 111 participants in NDC Course 32 were drawn from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, as well as 19 international participants from Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America.

The college undertakes in-depth studies on all factors that affect national security and development. The research centre in the college, known as the Centre for Strategic Research and Studies, is also designated as the ECOWAS Training Centre of Excellence for Peace Support Operations at the strategic level.