Nestlé Partners LBS, Launches Sales Academy

Nestlé Nigeria has begun a Sales Academy in collaboration with the Lagos Business School (LBS) to train and equip its employees.

This, the company said was in line with its commitment to create an environment that allows people to learn, grow and thrive in each country where it operates.

Giving details on the academy, Mr Chandana Fernando, Commercial Manager for Nestlé Nigeria said “The Sales Academy is a 3-level Accelerated Sales Development Programme aimed at providing participants the support, training, skills and resources required to excel in their careers and to win in the market.’’

He explained that the first phase is the ‘Sales College’, which addresses the fundamentals of business.

“The second is the ‘Aspiring for Sales Leadership Diploma’, which builds leadership skills. The third level is ‘Leading in Sales Strategy,’ targeted at all sales leaders,”Fernando said in a statement.

The company’s Managing Director, Mauricio Alarcon, said the Academy would deploy training sessions, instructor-led sessions, simulated problems, business cases and other action-based approaches that challenge participants to think through how the models presented work out in practice.

“The Sales Academy is expected to contribute towards transforming our Sales Managers into Business Managers with a competitive advantage in the market place.

“We chose the best business school, not only in Nigeria but also in the world to ensure that our people get the best training possible.

“We are confident that this partnership with the LBS will give each employee the opportunity to develop to the maximum of his or her potential, Alarcon said in a statement on Monday.

On the commencement of the programmes, a Professor of Strategy at the LBS, Prof. Chris Ogbechie said that two powerful brands had come together to develop this new initiative in the challenging business environment.

“This is the first time we are entering into this type of partnership with an organisation. Indeed this is a partnership of like values as Nestlé’s values of continuous excellence align with the values of the Lagos Business School.”

Lagos Business School (LBS) has been ranked among the world’s top business schools for 12 consecutive years.

It develops bespoke interventions with partners like Nestlé Nigeria to create an effective and meaningful experience for participants. The Sales Academy developed in partnership with Nestlé Nigeria is tailored to differentiate Nestlé’s sales force.

Nestlé Nigeria Plc began simple trading operations in Nigeria in 1961 and has today grown into a leading food manufacturing and marketing company.

It is the biggest food company in West Africa and employs around 2,400 people and has three world class factories.

Nestlé Nigeria manufactures and markets a range of high quality brands, including NESTLÉ PURE LIFE, GOLDEN MORN, MILO, MAGGI, and NESCAFÉ.