Israel to Nullify Residency Status of Convicted Arab Terrorists – Israeli Interior Minister

The Israeli Interior Ministry is planning on nullifying the residency status of two Jerusalem Arabs convicted of involvement in deadly terror attacks, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) announced Sunday morning.
In his announcement Sunday, Deri said he would work to ensure that Ashak Taher Salah A’rafa and Monir Rejabi lose their Israeli residency permits over their involvement in terror attacks against Israelis.
The two terrorists, both non-citizen residents of Israel from eastern Jerusalem, were convicted for involvement in two separate bombing attacks.
The suicide bombing attack by the Hamas terrorist organization left 18 Israelis dead and more than 50 injured.
Deri announced plans to strip the two terrorists of their residency rights after the plan was okayed by Attorney General Avichai Mandeblit.
“Our enemies who are on the inside are the most dangerous,” said Deri.
“ Whoever kills Israeli citizens and endangers national security and the security of its citizens with their plans – that person should not have any legal status in Israel.”
Source: Independent