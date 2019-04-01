Israel to Nullify Residency Status of Convicted Arab Terrorists – Israeli Interior Minister

The Israeli Interior Ministry is planning on nullifying the residency status of two Jerusalem Arabs convicted of involvement in deadly terror attacks, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) announced Sunday morning.

In his announcement Sunday, Deri said he would work to ensure that Ashak Taher Salah A’rafa and Monir Rejabi lose their Israeli residency permits over their involvement in terror attacks against Israelis.

The two terrorists, both non-citizen residents of Israel from eastern Jerusalem, were convicted for involvement in two separate bombing attacks.

Monir Rejabi, originally from eastern Jerusalem, had been residing in the northern Israeli city of Haifa in 2003, and was convicted for his involvement in planning and aiding the massive March 5th 2003 bus bombing attack on a Line 37 bus in Haifa.

The suicide bombing attack by the Hamas terrorist organization left 18 Israelis dead and more than 50 injured.

A’rafa was convicted and sentenced to life in prison plus sixty years for his role in the planning of a 2011 bombing attack in Jerusalem which killed two women and injured nearly a dozen.

Deri announced plans to strip the two terrorists of their residency rights after the plan was okayed by Attorney General Avichai Mandeblit.

“Our enemies who are on the inside are the most dangerous,” said Deri.

“ Whoever kills Israeli citizens and endangers national security and the security of its citizens with their plans – that person should not have any legal status in Israel.”

Source: Independent