KEY POINTS

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council has urged Anambra residents to explore opportunities in the non-metallic mineral sector.

The council says value addition could help diversify Nigeria’s exports and create access to international markets.

Minerals such as kaolin, clay, limestone and potash can support industries including construction, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and manufacturing.

NEPC has encouraged producers and processors to form clusters to improve production, processing and export capacity.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has urged residents of Anambra State to invest in the processing and value addition of non-metallic minerals to strengthen the state’s economy and expand Nigeria’s non-oil exports.

The council’s Executive Director, Mrs Nonye Ayeni, made the call on Thursday while declaring open a capacity-building workshop in Awka.

The workshop, organised under the theme, “Driving Export Growth in Anambra through Value Addition in the Non-Metallic Mineral Sector,” focused on helping local producers and exporters develop products that can compete in international markets.

Ayeni, represented by the NEPC Coordinator in Anambra, Mrs Angela Uche-Echieh, said the programme was part of the council’s efforts to diversify Nigeria’s export base, strengthen exporters’ capacity and improve access to foreign markets.

She identified kaolin, clay, limestone and potash among Nigeria’s non-metallic and industrial mineral resources, noting that they serve as raw materials for several industries.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s mineral resources offer opportunities beyond the export of raw materials. Processing them locally into products for construction, glassmaking, paint, paper, pharmaceuticals and agriculture could create additional value within the domestic economy.

For Anambra, the council believes its industrial base and entrepreneurial activity provide a foundation for developing businesses around mineral processing.

Ayeni said the state’s clay and industrial mineral resources could support the production of ceramics and building materials, as well as related logistics services for supplying regional and international markets.

However, moving from mineral extraction to finished or semi-finished products requires more than access to deposits. Producers need processing equipment, technical expertise, testing facilities, storage and reliable logistics to meet buyers’ requirements.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This is to build the capacity of exporters, open and sustain market abroad, while creating an enabling environment for Nigerian minerals to compete globally.” – Nonye Ayeni, Executive Director, NEPC.

“There is need to focus on gemstones, industrial and non-metallic minerals for small scale miners to participate in legitimate export value chains.” – Nonye Ayeni, Executive Director, NEPC.

“Anambra industrial minerals and clay resources offer a natural foundation for processing ceramics, building materials and related logistics to carry products to regional and international buyers.” – Nonye Ayeni, Executive Director, NEPC.

“This will be in a defined geography where ideas, processing equipment, laboratories, warehousing and logistics would thrive.” – Nonye Ayeni, Executive Director, NEPC.

WHAT’S NEXT

Ayeni urged participants to establish business clusters that bring together mineral producers, processors, input suppliers, service providers and supporting institutions.

The proposed clusters would provide a shared environment for processing, testing, warehousing and logistics, helping businesses improve their capacity to supply export markets.

NEPC Assistant Director, Mrs Chika Okanu, said the workshop was designed to explain the council’s mandate and encourage residents to participate in legitimate mineral exports.

She advised participants to obtain the required export certifications for their non-metallic mineral products.

Anambra Commissioner for Commerce, Mr Nonso Ebonnu, commended the council for organising the workshop, describing it as worthwhile. Representatives of the Nigerian Miners’ Association and other stakeholders also delivered goodwill messages.

BOTTOM LINE

Anambra’s non-metallic mineral resources could support new manufacturing and export businesses if local producers move beyond extraction into processing. The NEPC workshop is intended to encourage that transition, but its success will depend on whether participants can access the equipment, skills, certification and infrastructure needed to serve domestic and international markets.