KEY POINTS

NASRDA has signed MoUs with international space agencies and industry stakeholders to expand cooperation in Africa’s space economy.

The agreements cover technology transfer, scientific research, technical development and investment opportunities.

A potential Space Laser Ranging Station is among the areas identified for collaboration.

Organisations involved include space agencies from Brazil, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

MAIN STORY

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with international space agencies and industry stakeholders to deepen cooperation and attract investment into Africa’s space economy.

The agreements were signed on Thursday in Abuja on the sidelines of the African Space Economy Innovation and Communication Conference (ASEICC) 2026, under the leadership of NASRDA Director-General, Prof. Matthew Adepoju.

The partnerships are expected to promote technology transfer, advance scientific research, strengthen technical capacity and create economic opportunities through space science and technology.

Organisations involved include the Brazilian Space Agency, the South African National Space Agency (SANSA), the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency, as well as commercial and other space-related entities.

One of the areas identified for cooperation is the potential establishment of a Space Laser Ranging Station. Other areas include scientific research, technical development and international collaboration in space technology.

The engagements featured the signing of legal instruments by participating organisations and the presentation of NASRDA satellite prototype plaques to representatives of some participating countries.

THE ISSUES

The agreements place technology transfer, technical expertise and research collaboration at the centre of Nigeria’s efforts to expand its role in the space industry.

For African countries, cooperation with established space agencies and commercial partners can provide opportunities to develop technical skills, share knowledge and strengthen local capabilities. However, the economic value of these partnerships will depend on whether they produce practical projects, investment and technologies that can be developed or applied locally.

The proposed Space Laser Ranging Station is one example of a potential project arising from the engagements. Its establishment would require the participating organisations to move from identifying areas of mutual interest to defining responsibilities and implementing the necessary technical and financial arrangements.

WHAT’S NEXT

Adepoju urged participating organisations to turn the agreements into practical outcomes, stressing that the conference should lead to more than discussions and declarations.

He called for collective responsibility among stakeholders to advance Africa’s space ambitions, attract investment and create sustainable opportunities within the sector.

ASEICC 2026, themed “Harnessing Space Economy, Driving Innovation and Connecting Africa’s Future”, brought together stakeholders to examine opportunities for developing Africa’s space industry.

BOTTOM LINE

NASRDA’s agreements create a framework for cooperation with international space agencies and industry players. Their significance will ultimately depend on the projects, investment and technical capabilities that emerge from the partnerships.