China and Gabon deepen mining and security ties during presidential visit

KEY POINTS

China and Gabon have agreed to deepen cooperation in mining, security, trade, education and public health.

The two countries announced the agreements during Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema’s state visit to China.

Beijing pledged to support Gabon in using its natural resources to drive economic development.

Both countries also agreed to expand exchanges between their armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

MAIN STORY

China and Gabon have agreed to strengthen cooperation in mining, security and other strategic sectors following a state visit by Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema to Beijing.

The two countries announced the agreements in a joint statement issued on Friday, outlining plans to deepen diplomatic relations and expand economic and security cooperation.

According to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency, both countries agreed to pursue closer exchanges involving their political leaders, government institutions, political parties, legislatures and local authorities.

They also expressed their willingness to deepen cooperation in the mining sector, with China pledging to support Gabon in using its natural resources to promote economic development.

China said it would “support Gabon in turning its resource advantages into drivers of development”.

THE ISSUES

Mining cooperation is a key part of the agreement, reflecting the two countries’ interest in strengthening economic ties around Gabon’s natural resources.

Beyond mining, the joint statement highlighted plans to expand cooperation in peace and security, including greater exchanges between the countries’ armed forces, law enforcement agencies and security organisations.

The two governments also identified trade, education and public health as areas for stronger collaboration.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Chinese President Xi Jinping described Beijing as a dependable partner in Gabon’s development during his meeting with Oligui Nguema.

“China is willing to be a reliable friend and partner in Gabon’s independent development,” Xi said, according to Chinese state media.

WHAT’S NEXT

The joint statement sets out plans for closer diplomatic engagement and cooperation across several sectors. Both countries are expected to pursue the proposed exchanges and partnerships in mining, security, trade and other areas.

BOTTOM LINE

China and Gabon are seeking to deepen a relationship that combines access to natural resources with economic, diplomatic and security cooperation. The mining agreement is a central part of that effort, with Beijing positioning itself as a partner in Gabon’s development.