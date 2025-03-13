NELFUND Releases N35bn In Student Loans To 261,000 Beneficiaries

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced the disbursement of N35 billion to 261,000 students across the country. Managing Director of NELFUND, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, disclosed this at a sensitization programme held at Edo State University, Iyamoh, on Thursday in collaboration with the Edo State Ministry of Education.

“So far, in Nigeria, we have disbursed over N22 billion in institutional fees directly to educational institutions. Additionally, we have disbursed about N11 billion for students’ upkeep, which is paid monthly. In total, NELFUND has disbursed approximately N35 billion,” Sawyerr stated.

According to him, the programme has received about 520,000 registrations, out of which 419,000 students have submitted applications, and 261,000 students have successfully received both upkeep and institutional fees. Sawyer emphasized that NELFUND remains well-funded to cater to eligible students in tertiary institutions across Nigeria. He credited President Bola Tinubu’s administration for demonstrating strong political will by ensuring the availability of funds beyond statutory allocations.

“The law allows us to source funds from non-governmental quarters. Many Nigerians and NGOs are contributing to this initiative to help students cover their tuition fees. NELFUND has become a reliable channel for such contributions. As long as we maintain transparency and honesty, we will continue to deploy these funds effectively,” he said.

Despite the programme’s success nationwide, Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Emmanuel Paddy, expressed concern over the low number of applications from Edo students.

“The number of students who have benefited from this programme in Edo State is relatively low. That is why we are organizing this sensitization programme—to educate our people and encourage them to take advantage of this opportunity. It is a laudable initiative that can significantly benefit students,” Paddy stated.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of Edo State University, Prof. Dawood Egbefo, revealed that 51 students from the institution have benefited from the NELFUND scheme, with a total disbursement of N61.4 million.

“This sensitization programme provides an opportunity to explore how NELFUND can continue to serve as a beacon of hope for students in Edo State. I encourage all participants to take full advantage of this platform to maximize the benefits available to them,” Egbefo said.

The Vice-Chancellor also expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his commitment to education, noting that his leadership continues to drive progress in the sector.

“I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to President Tinubu for his unwavering support for education in Nigeria. His vision for a better-educated and more prosperous nation is inspiring,” he concluded.

With the sensitization efforts ongoing, stakeholders hope that more students will take advantage of the NELFUND scheme to ease their financial burdens and pursue higher education without economic constraints.