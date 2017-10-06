Neimeth,Two Others Emerge Worst Performing Stocks on NSE in September

Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc, Morison Industries Limited and Nigerian Enamelware Limited emerged the worst performing stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, in the month of September 2017.

Neimeth closed at 68 kobo per share posted a loss of 21.84 percent to lead the month’s 50 losers followed by Morison which fell 19.51percent and closed at 66 kobo from its September opening share price of 82 kobob whule Nigerian Enamelware emerged the third top loser with a depreciation of 16.65 percent in its share price to close at N23.23.

Meanwhile, the equities market ended the month of September with investors losing N30.4 billion of their investments during the month.

The market capitalisation which opened September at N12.237 trillion fell 0.18 percent or N20 billion to close at N12.217 trillion, as at the last trading day of the month 29th September 2017.

The All Share Index also dropped 0.18 percent or 64.64 points to close the month in review at 35, 439.98 points. September trading statistics made available by The Nigerian Stock Exchange further revealed that 27 gainers emerged during the month.

The gainers were topped by C&I leasing a provider of specialized services, in Marine, Telecommunications, Oil and Gas, Equipment Rentals, Manpower Outsourcing and Transportation services.

The leasing firm increased the value of its share by 63 percent in September and closed at N1.63 from an opening value of N1.

Trailing C&I’s performance was Newrest ASL Plc with a 26.06 percent growth. The stock opened at N5.68 and closed at N7.16

Guinness Nigeria emerged September’s third best-performing stock with an increase of 25.84 percent to close at N95.01 per share compared to an opening price of N75.50 per share.