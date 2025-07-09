NECO Releases 2025 BECE Results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). In a statement on Wednesday, the Acting Director of Public Affairs, Azeez Sani, disclosed that 179,201 candidates registered for the examination, which covered 12 subjects. The exams were held from May 12 to May 23, 2025.

The results were released following the conclusion of the 2025 BECE Award Committee Meeting at NECO’s headquarters in Minna. Chairperson of the Committee, Dr. Folake David, Director of Basic Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, expressed satisfaction with the processes that led to the release of the results.

The meeting was attended by NECO management and secondary school principals from across the country.

Meanwhile, NECO has announced that the 2025 BECE re-sit will take place on July 23 and 24, 2025, for Mathematics and English Studies.