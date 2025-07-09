Oyo Acquires N7.7bn Surveillance Aircraft To Tackle Insecurity

The Oyo State Executive Council has approved the procurement of two surveillance aircraft valued at N7.76 billion to enhance security operations across the state. Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, announced the approval in a statement on Wednesday following the council meeting held on Tuesday.

He explained that the two DA 42 MNG model aircraft, already procured, are equipped with advanced surveillance technology capable of identifying targets from both high and low altitudes.

“These aircraft will support Amotekun and other security agencies in preventing and dismantling bandit hideouts while assisting in tackling issues of illegal mining and kidnapping across the state’s vast terrain,” the statement read.

On the choice of fixed-wing aircraft over helicopters, the government noted that the DA 42 MNG models are more cost-effective to maintain, with accessible spare parts, and align with existing Nigerian Air Force assets, allowing for operational synergy.

Infrastructure Approvals

In addition to the aircraft procurement, the council approved N83.04 billion for the completion of the Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road project. The funding will cover the construction of bridges, interchanges, and clearing of the Northeast and Southwest segments of the 110-kilometre road, particularly around Molarere, Odo-Oba, and the Abiola Ajimobi Technical University axis.

The government assured that 72 kilometres of the circular road would be completed before the end of Governor Seyi Makinde’s tenure.

Other approved projects include:

N36.35 billion for asphaltic upgrades on Secretariat Road, Trans Amusement–UI–Sango Road, and Obafemi Awolowo Stadium Road.

for asphaltic upgrades on Secretariat Road, Trans Amusement–UI–Sango Road, and Obafemi Awolowo Stadium Road. N6.8 billion for the reconstruction of the Mobil–Oluyole Industrial Estate road network.

for the reconstruction of the Mobil–Oluyole Industrial Estate road network. N595 million for direct intervention in operations and maintenance of the Light-up Oyo Solar Project, with a monthly allocation of N190 million for continued maintenance.

These infrastructure and security investments, the government noted, are part of efforts to enhance safety, ease of movement, and economic development across Oyo State.