UK Introduces eVisas For Nigerian Work And Study Visa Holders

The British High Commission in Abuja has announced that Nigerians applying for UK study and work visas will begin receiving electronic visas (eVisas) from July 15, 2025, as part of the UK’s transition to a fully digital immigration system. In a statement on Wednesday, the Commission explained that the new system will replace traditional visa stickers (vignettes) in passports for most applicants in these categories.

Applications submitted before July 15 will continue to follow the existing process requiring physical visa vignettes.

“From 15 July 2025, most individuals applying to enter the UK on study or work-related visas will no longer receive a physical visa sticker in their passport. Instead, successful applicants will be issued an eVisa, a secure, online record of their immigration status,” the statement read.

While the process removes the need to leave passports at Visa Application Centres (VACs), applicants are still required to visit a VAC to provide biometric information as part of their application. Once approved, applicants will receive an email from UK Visas and Immigration with the decision and instructions to create a UKVI account to access and manage their eVisa.

The Chargé d’Affaires at the British High Commission in Abuja, Gill Atkinson, described the move as a significant step towards making travel to the UK easier for Nigerians.

“This is a further big step to a fully digital UK immigration system, making the process more secure, efficient, and convenient for students, professionals, and families,” Atkinson stated.

However, the Commission clarified that certain categories, including dependants of students and workers as well as visitor visa applicants, will continue to receive physical visa stickers for now.

The statement also noted that eVisas have already replaced Biometric Residence Permits for individuals granted leave for more than six months, allowing them to use the “View and Prove” service to share their immigration status with employers or landlords in the UK.

To obtain an eVisa, applicants must:

Apply online via the official UK government website.

Attend a Visa Application Centre to submit biometrics.

Retain their passport on the same day if a vignette is not required.

Follow the instructions in their decision letter to create and link a UKVI account if needed.

The new system aligns with the UK’s broader efforts to modernise its immigration processes, aiming to enhance security and improve the travel experience for Nigerian students and professionals heading to the UK.