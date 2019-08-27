NECO Announces June/July 2019 Results

The National Examination Council (NECO) on Tuesday released the results of the public examinations conducted between June and July this year which shows a significant improvement in the performance of candidates that sat for the examination.

An analysis of the results showed that 829,787 candidates representing 71.59% have credit and above in English Language and Mathematics.

The performance is an increase of .011% over that of last year.

Similarly, 954,399 candidates, representing 83.03 per cent, got credit and above in Mathematics just as 984,152 or 85.50 per cent scored credit and above in English Language.

A total of 1,163,194 candidates registered for the examination including 146 blind candidates but 1,151,016 sat for the tests.

The acting Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Mr Abubakar Gana, who released the results in Minna, said that there was an increase in cases of malpractices this year with 40,630 cases recorded compared to 20,181 cases in 2018.

Source: THISDAY