NECA says 4.43% GDP growth masks business pressures

Key Points

NECA describes Nigeria’s Q2 2026 economic growth as encouraging but fragile.

Employers remain concerned about industrial slowdown, high costs and weak purchasing power.

Association calls for growth to translate into jobs, productivity and stronger household incomes.

Main Story

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has welcomed Nigeria’s 4.43 per cent economic growth in the second quarter of 2026 but warned that the expansion has yet to translate into broad improvements for businesses and households.

NECA Director-General, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos that the latest GDP figures pointed to gradual economic recovery rather than a full turnaround.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that the economy grew by 4.43 per cent year-on-year in Q2 2026, representing the strongest quarterly growth since the third quarter of 2024.

Oyerinde said the improvement in the headline figure and the economy’s second consecutive quarter of stronger growth were positive signs. However, he said conditions facing businesses remained difficult despite the broader expansion.

He pointed to a growing gap between GDP performance and the experience of businesses operating across the economy, questioning whether the reported growth was producing better operating conditions and improved living standards.

According to him, the slowdown in industrial growth remains a concern, particularly amid high energy costs, inadequate infrastructure and limited access to affordable credit.

Businesses are also dealing with weak consumer purchasing power and rising production costs, which continue to affect their ability to operate and expand.

Oyerinde said the composition of economic growth was equally important, arguing that Nigeria needed to strengthen productive sectors rather than rely heavily on consumption and services.

He called for greater investment in manufacturing, agro-processing and other productive activities capable of increasing the country’s productive capacity and competitiveness.

The NECA chief said the success of the ongoing economic reforms should ultimately be measured by their impact on businesses, employment and household incomes rather than GDP growth alone.

He said stronger productivity, decent job creation and improved incomes would provide clearer evidence that economic recovery was reaching Nigerians.

The Issues

The latest GDP figure shows stronger economic activity, but NECA is drawing attention to the quality and distribution of that growth.

For employers, persistent energy and infrastructure costs, expensive credit and weak consumer demand can limit the ability of businesses to benefit from an expanding economy. The industrial sector’s slower growth also points to continued constraints on productive activity.

The central question is therefore whether Nigeria can move from headline economic expansion to growth that increases productive capacity, supports businesses and improves household incomes.

What’s Being Said

“It is, however, not a sign of full recovery but gradual recovery,” — Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General, NECA.

“A major concern remains the distortion between the GDP figures and the real conditions of businesses across sectors,” — Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General, NECA.

“For employers, the message is a mixed bag of optimism,” — Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General, NECA.

“The nation needs a definitive shift from consumption and services-led expansion towards manufacturing, real investment, agro-processing and productive enterprise growth,” — Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General, NECA.

“The Q2 2026 GDP figure is a positive signal of a recovering economy. However, the slowdown in industrial growth points to the fact that recovery is still fragile.” — Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General, NECA.

“The priority should now be to convert GDP growth into productive, visible and inclusive impact,” — Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General, NECA.

What’s Next

NECA is urging policymakers to focus on measures that reduce the cost of doing business, strengthen productive sectors and improve access to infrastructure and affordable finance.

The coming quarters will also provide a clearer test of whether economic growth can translate into stronger industrial activity, employment, business competitiveness and household incomes.

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s 4.43 per cent Q2 GDP growth signals continued economic expansion, but NECA says the recovery remains fragile. For employers, the more important test is whether growth begins to produce stronger businesses, more jobs, higher productivity and better incomes.