Tinubu celebrates Shettima at 60, praises governance partnership

Key Points

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Vice-President Kashim Shettima on his 60th birthday.

Tinubu praised Shettima’s record in banking, public service and economic coordination.

The President said Shettima’s loyalty and support remained important to the administration.

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has marked Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s 60th birthday by praising his contribution to the administration and describing him as a trusted partner in governance.

Shettima turns 60 on September 2. In a statement issued personally on Tuesday in Abuja, Tinubu commended the Vice-President’s career in banking and public service, including his tenure as governor of Borno State and his service as Vice-President.

The President said Shettima had demonstrated courage, diligence and compassion throughout his public career, while maintaining a commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians.

Tinubu also highlighted Shettima’s responsibilities as Chairman of the National Economic Council, saying he had provided purposeful leadership in coordinating economic policies and supporting effective economic management.

According to the President, Shettima has also helped strengthen cooperation between the Federal Government and state governments in addressing national challenges and pursuing development priorities.

Tinubu further praised the Vice-President’s commitment to constitutional governance and democratic institutions, as well as his preference for dialogue and consultation.

The President said Shettima’s support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda had remained important to the government.

Tinubu also extended his congratulations to Shettima’s wife, Nana, his children, other family members and political associates as the Vice-President reached the milestone.

He expressed confidence that their partnership would continue to contribute to the government’s efforts to deliver its programmes and advance national development.

The Issues

Shettima’s birthday tribute also provides an assessment from the President of the Vice-President’s role in the administration. Tinubu particularly pointed to his responsibilities in economic coordination, relations between federal and sub-national governments, and support for the Renewed Hope Agenda.

What’s Being Said

“Today, I warmly congratulate Vice-President Kashim Shettima, my brother and partner in steering the ship of our state, on his 60th birthday on September 2.” — President Bola Tinubu.

“Kashim is not just a trusted ally or a valued colleague, but also a patriot whose life has been defined by service, commitment and sacrifice for worthy causes.” — President Bola Tinubu.

“In both capacities, Kashim has demonstrated courage, diligence, compassion and an abiding commitment to improving the lives of the people.” — President Bola Tinubu.

“As a trusted partner, his loyalty, wisdom and sense of duty have remained invaluable to the administration.” — President Bola Tinubu.

“I must thank Vice-President Shettima for his steadfast support and partnership as we continue to join hands in delivering the promises of Renewed Hope to Nigerians.” — President Bola Tinubu.

What’s Next

Shettima will continue in his role as Vice-President and Chairman of the National Economic Council, with responsibility for supporting the administration’s economic coordination and broader governance agenda.

Bottom Line

President Tinubu used Shettima’s 60th birthday to publicly recognise his contribution to the administration, particularly his role in economic coordination and intergovernmental relations. He also reaffirmed the importance of their partnership in pursuing the government’s development agenda.