Afam unit leads power generation fleet with 99% load factor

KEY POINTS

Grid connected plants recorded average available capacity of 4,758 MW during the month.

Average utilisation stood at 4,102 MW.

Afam_2 recorded the highest load factor at 99 per cent.

Kainji_1 and Egbin_1 followed with load factors of 98 per cent and 96 per cent respectively.

MAIN STORY

Grid connected power plants recorded an average available capacity of 4,758 megawatts (MW) during the month, while average utilisation stood at 4,102 MW, according to operational data released by the commission.

Afam_2 recorded the highest load factor among the major generating units, operating at 99 per cent during the period.

Kainji_1 followed with a 98 per cent load factor, while Egbin_1 recorded 96 per cent.

The figures indicate that the three generating units operated close to their respective available capacities throughout the month.

The commission said the operational data provides an assessment of the performance and utilisation of the generating fleet connected to the national grid.

THE ISSUES

The average available capacity of 4,758 MW represents the capacity that the generating plants had available for operation during the month, while actual average utilisation stood at 4,102 MW. The load factor figures show the extent to which individual generating units operated relative to their available capacity during the period. Afam_2, Kainji_1 and Egbin_1 recorded load factors of at least 96 per cent, indicating relatively high utilisation of their available capacity during the month.

WHAT’S NEXT

The commission’s operational data will continue to provide an assessment of the performance and utilisation of grid connected generating units.

BOTTOM LINE

Grid connected plants recorded 4,758 MW in average available capacity and 4,102 MW in average utilisation during the month. Afam_2 posted the highest load factor at 99 per cent, followed by Kainji_1 and Egbin_1.