NiMet Forecasts Thunderstorms Across Nigeria, Warns Of Possible Urban Flooding

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a nationwide weather forecast predicting thundery conditions from Thursday to Saturday, with a high likelihood of urban flooding in major cities.

According to NiMet’s press release on Wednesday, highlighted regions likely to experience thunderstorms and the associated risks.

On Thursday, NiMet anticipates morning thunderstorms across Nigeria’s northern region, including Taraba, Adamawa, and Kaduna states, with further storm activity expected later in the day across Zamfara, Gombe, Bauchi, Kebbi, and other northern states.

In the North Central region, morning thunderstorms are forecast for parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, and Benue states, with heavier thunderstorms predicted by the afternoon and evening.

The southern region is expected to witness thunderstorms in parts of Ebonyi and Enugu states in the morning, expanding later to other areas.

On Friday, thunderstorms are expected to persist in parts of Taraba State in the morning, spreading to Kaduna, Kebbi, Adamawa, and Taraba states in the afternoon and evening.

NiMet also predicts thunderstorms across the North Central region, particularly in Niger, Kwara, Benue, and Nasarawa states.

The southern states, including Abia, Imo, Enugu, Oyo, Ebonyi, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom, are also expected to experience thunderstorms throughout the day.

Saturday’s forecast predicts thunderstorms in northern states such as Taraba and Adamawa in the morning, with more storms expected later in Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, and other areas.

In the North Central region, thunderstorms will continue in the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Benue, and Nasarawa states, with additional storms predicted over Plateau and Nasarawa states by afternoon.

NiMet warns of widespread thunderstorms across most southern regions during both morning and evening hours. The Agency has alerted the public to the high risk of urban flooding in major cities due to expected heavy downpours, therefore Residents are advised to avoid flood-prone areas, while strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are forecasted.

They urged the public and airline operators to stay informed by regularly checking updated weather reports and advisories for effective planning.

“Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities,” NiMet emphasized.