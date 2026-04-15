NDLEA pushes for mandatory jail terms for drug traffickers, citing rising abuse

Key points

NDLEA Chairman calls for removal of fine options for drug traffickers, advocating strict imprisonment.

Agency reports seizure of 15 million kg of illicit drugs in five years, with cannabis accounting for majority.

Nigeria records over 10 million cannabis users, raising concerns over growing substance abuse.

Main story

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has called for stricter sentencing laws for drug traffickers, urging the removal of fine options in favour of mandatory jail terms.

Marwa appealed on Tuesday in Abuja during the unveiling of the National Minimum Standards on the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and related laws.

He argued that allowing convicted drug offenders to pay fines instead of serving prison terms has failed to deter illicit drug trafficking and abuse across the country.

According to him, the persistence of drug-related crimes reflects weaknesses in the current sentencing framework, which he believes must be strengthened to serve as an effective deterrent.

“Experience has shown that the option of fines in place of outright imprisonment has not deterred drug traffickers from these heinous crimes,” he said.

Marwa specifically appealed to judges of the Federal High Court to impose stricter custodial sentences on offenders who do not merit leniency under the law.

The issues

The NDLEA’s position highlights ongoing concerns about the effectiveness of Nigeria’s criminal justice system in tackling drug-related offences.

While existing laws provide for both fines and imprisonment, critics argue that inconsistent sentencing and perceived leniency may undermine efforts to curb trafficking networks.

The debate also raises broader questions about balancing punitive measures with rehabilitation, especially in addressing drug abuse as both a criminal and public health issue.

What’s being said

Marwa expressed concern over the scale of drug use in Nigeria, noting that the country has over 10 million cannabis users, a figure he described as alarming.

He disclosed that in the last five years, the NDLEA has seized approximately 15 million kilogrammes of assorted illicit substances, with cannabis accounting for between 70 and 75 per cent.

The NDLEA boss said the agency has intensified engagement with cannabis farmers, particularly in Ondo State, encouraging them to abandon illicit cultivation and adopt legitimate agricultural practices.

He noted that the initiative has begun to yield positive results, with hundreds of farmers transitioning to food and cash crop production, thereby reducing their exposure to arrest and prosecution.

Marwa also commended the Attorney General of the Federation and the judiciary for their support, particularly acknowledging the responsiveness of the Federal High Court in handling NDLEA-related matters.

What’s next

The NDLEA is expected to continue advocating for legislative and judicial reforms aimed at strengthening penalties for drug-related offences.

Engagement with stakeholders, including the judiciary and policymakers, may shape future amendments to existing laws to reflect stricter sentencing provisions.

The agency is also likely to expand its alternative livelihood programmes for farmers as part of a broader strategy to reduce cannabis cultivation.

Bottom line

The NDLEA’s call for mandatory jail terms signals a push for tougher enforcement in Nigeria’s fight against drug trafficking. However, the effectiveness of such measures will depend on judicial alignment, legislative backing, and a balanced approach that addresses both enforcement and prevention.