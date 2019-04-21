Ndidi, Iheanacho Get Nominations for Leicester City Awards

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and his Nigerian teammate Kelechi Iheanacho have been nominated for Leicester City’s Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards respectively.

Ndidi and Iheanacho’s names were among the list of nominees for both categories of the awards released on Leicester City’s official website on Friday.

Ndidi has won the Young Player of the Season award for the past two seasons following his arrival at the club from Belgian Jupiler League side KRC Genk.

He is a firm favourite for the higher award category this time around following another stellar season with the Foxes.

Ndidi, 22, has featured in 34 Premier League games this season and scored twice.

None of his goals however made the shortlist for the Goal of the Season award.

Iheanacho on his part, has struggled to make impact at the club this season and risks missing out on a place in Nigeria’s squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He has scored once in 28 league appearances for Leicester City.

Other players in the race for the Young Player of the Season are Demarai Gray, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans, Ben Chilwell, James Maddison, Filip Benković, Çağlar Söyüncü and Hamza Choudhury.

For the Player of the Season award, Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, captain Wes Morgan, Danny Simpson, Rachid Ghezzal, Shinji Okazaki, Harry Maguire, Filip Benković, Matty James, Ricardo Pereira, Adrien Silva and Çağlar Söyüncü were listed.

Others are Hamza Choudhury, Youri Tielemans, Ben Chilwell, Demarai Gray, Marc Albrighton, Danny Ward, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy, Andy King, Kasper Schmeichel, Christian Fuchs, Jonny Evans, Fousseni Diabaté and James Maddison. The winner of the awards will be announced at the end of the season dinner at the King Power Stadium on May 7.

Other awards on the night include the Academy Player of the Season, Development Squad Player of the Season, Performance of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season.

Source: VON