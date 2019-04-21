Armed Men Kill Two Persons, Abduct Three in Kaduna State

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Friday, invaded a resort and holiday centre popularly called Kajuru Castle in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State and killed two people while three others were abducted.

The incident reportedly occurred at about midnight on Friday, when the bandits, said to be armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the castle and started shooting sporadically.

An expatriate woman was said to be one of the two people killed, while the other victims were said to be among the 12 people, came from Lagos to the Castle for the Easter holiday.

Those who sustained injuries had since been rushed to the St. Gerald Catholic Hospital, Kaduna.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State police command, Yakubu Sabo, also confirmed the development in a statement last night.

According to Sabo, “At about 0020hrs, we received an information through DPO Kajuru that at about 23:40hrs, some suspected kidnappers armed with dangerous weapons gained entry into a recreational resort called Kajuru Castle in Kajuru Local Government Area, shooting sporadically and in the process shot dead two persons including an expatriate lady and took away three others.

”Patrol teams led by the DPO (Divisional Police Officer) rushed to the scene evacuated the victims to St. Gerald Hospital. Investigation later revealed that the victims along with twelve others came from Lagos on tourism after which they organised a party at the Castle located at the Hill Top during which the incident happened.

“Normally, whenever such social events would happen, the organisers used to inform the police for security coverage, but the party was done without the knowledge of the police in the area as traditionally done. However, intensive efforts are being made by the command to rescue the kidnapped persons, apprehend the fleeing culprits and bring them to justice.”

He however appealed to members of the public to assist the police with relevant information that could help in the arrest of the perpetrators of the heinous act.

