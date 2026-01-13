NCR Nigeria Touches New High As Market Momentum And Earnings Recovery Align

NCR Nigeria Plc began the new trading week with a strong showing on the Nigerian Exchange, extending its recent rally to fresh territory as investor sentiment and technical indicators converged in its favour.

The ICT services provider closed Monday’s session at ₦87.90 per share, a level that aligns with both its 52-week high and its highest market valuation to date. The performance reflects sustained buying interest as the stock continued to trade firmly above its 50-day moving average of ₦54.12, reinforcing the strength of the ongoing breakout.

From a technical perspective, the price action represents a notable shift in market dynamics. NCR’s latest close translates to a gain of ₦33.78 above its moving average, amounting to a 62.42 percent appreciation, as the broader market closed the session on a positive footing.

Market participants interpret the move as a continuation of last week’s rally, driven by improving sentiment and selective accumulation of stocks perceived to be entering a recovery phase. The renewed interest suggests the possible early stages of a broader upward cycle, particularly for equities showing signs of operational improvement.

Fundamental data appears to support the optimism. Nigerian Exchange records indicate that NCR traded as high as ₦89.70 during Monday’s session, marking its strongest valuation over the past year. The stock’s upward momentum coincides with improved financial performance, as reflected in the company’s Q3 2025 earnings report.

The results showed meaningful growth in revenue and gross profit, while both profit before tax and profit after tax recorded significant improvements, reversing losses seen in previous reporting periods. These developments have strengthened investor confidence around NCR’s earnings recovery narrative and its ability to stabilise operations amid a challenging operating environment.

However, despite the encouraging turnaround in earnings, NCR’s balance sheet continues to reflect underlying pressures. Retained earnings declined on a year-on-year basis, other reserves remained under strain, and total equity weakened slightly. This contrast highlights the gap between short-term operational gains and longer-term balance sheet repair.

The divergence suggests that while NCR’s core business performance is improving, structural financial adjustments remain ongoing. As a result, the stock’s current rally appears to be driven by a combination of improving fundamentals and a momentum-led bandwagon effect, often observed during periods of strong market sentiment.

For momentum-focused investors, the stock’s trajectory may present opportunities to accumulate on price pullbacks, while medium-term holders could opt to stay invested to benefit from the prevailing trend, provided risk controls are maintained. Fundamentally driven investors, on the other hand, may prefer to monitor the sustainability of equity recovery before committing to more aggressive positions.

While NCR’s recent price action is compelling, market watchers note that selectivity, timing, and risk discipline remain essential as investors weigh improving earnings against lingering balance sheet vulnerabilities.