NGX Investors Shed N292bn As Sell-Off Hits Wema Bank, Oando Shares

The Nigerian equities market closed Thursday’s session in the red as investor portfolios on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) declined by approximately N292 billion, driven by significant sell-offs in Wema Bank, Oando, and several other tickers.

Weak sentiment dominated throughout the day, pulling major performance indicators lower by 0.32%. The All-Share Index dipped by 458.98 points to settle at 144,187.03, while the overall market capitalisation fell to ₦91.71 trillion after shedding ₦291.93 billion in value.

The downtrend was primarily influenced by price declines in WEMABANK, TANTALIZER, OANDO, IKEJAHOTEL, MAYBAKER, and others. Several block transactions were also executed off-market, adding to the quiet mood across the bourse.

Activity levels fell sharply, as trading volume slumped 60.87% to 349.29 million units, while turnover value dropped 60.51% to ₦9.30 billion. The number of executed deals also shrank by 7.28% to 18,753. Analysts noted that the decline largely reflected a slowdown in institutional trading activity, with retail investors also maintaining a cautious stance amid heightened risk aversion.

FIDELITYBK led the volume chart, contributing 15.73% of total market turnover. It was followed by FCMB (8.80%), TANTALIZER (8.62%), GTCO (7.44%), and ACCESSCORP (5.20%).

GTCO dominated the value chart, accounting for 23.27% of the day’s total transaction value. On the gainers’ table, NCR led with a 10% rise, followed by ROYALEX (+7.57%), CILEASING (+6.00%), LIVINGTRUST (+3.87%), RTBRISCOE (+3.55%), UNIVINSURE (+2.56%), and several others.

Meanwhile, thirty-eight stocks recorded losses. OMATEK and NEIMETH topped the laggards after dropping 10% each. They were followed by TANTALIZER (-9.75%), INTENEGINS (-9.62%), WEMABANK (-8.63%), IKEJAHOTEL (-7.32%), and OANDO (-5.59%).

Market breadth closed negative with 14 gainers against 38 losers. Sectoral performance was broadly weak: Insurance declined the most at -3.82%, while Banking (-1.06%), Oil & Gas (-0.40%), Consumer Goods (-0.32%), and Industrial (-0.01%) also closed lower. The Commodity sector remained unchanged.

