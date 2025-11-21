KLT Command Deepens Engagement With Oil, Gas Stakeholders To Boost Compliance, Operations

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) Command, held a strategic engagement with operators in the oil and gas sector on Tuesday,as part of efforts to strengthen regulatory compliance and improve efficiency in vessel and jetty operations within its area of responsibility.

According to a press statement issued by the Chief Superintendent of Customs, Victor Ogagbor, the Public Relations Officer of the command, on 21st November, 2025, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller E.J. Edelduok, described the oil and gas industry as a central pillar of Nigeria’s revenue base and energy stability.

She stressed the importance of transparent documentation, accurate product accountability, and timely Customs processes in ensuring the smooth discharge, storage and evacuation of petroleum products.

Edelduok urged operators to raise operational concerns without hesitation, assuring them of the Command’s readiness to refine procedures in line with ease-of-doing-business reforms while safeguarding government revenue.

Superintendent of Customs Emmanuel Okoka, Officer-in-Charge of Boarding, highlighted statutory requirements guiding vessel movement into the country. He explained that all foreign vessels calling Nigeria for the first time must berth at a government jetty for mandatory Customs clearance before proceeding to private terminals. The process, he said, is essential for compliance checks, national security reinforcement and revenue protection.

Discussions during the session focused on vessel scheduling, discharge timelines and the transfer of petroleum products to storage facilities. Stakeholders commended the Command for sustaining open engagement and recommended the issuance of a formal circular to streamline berthing procedures.

Comptroller Edelduok concluded by reaffirming the Command’s commitment to transparency, improved accountability, and continued collaboration with industry operators to ensure seamless petroleum product operations along the KLT corridor.