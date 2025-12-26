NCC Signals Shift To Direct-To-Mobile Satellite Connectivity In 2025–2030 Roadmap

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has signalled a significant policy shift towards satellite-enabled mobile connectivity, identifying Direct-to-Device (D2D) satellite services as a key technology for expanding network coverage between 2025 and 2030.

The direction is contained in the Commission’s draft Spectrum Roadmap for the Communications Sector (2025–2030), which outlines Nigeria’s spectrum management and technology priorities for the next five years.

The move comes weeks after Airtel Africa announced a strategic partnership with SpaceX to deploy Starlink-powered direct-to-cell services in Nigeria and other Airtel operating markets, underscoring growing industry momentum around satellite-mobile integration.

Non-terrestrial networks as coverage enablers

In the roadmap, the NCC positions non-terrestrial networks as a critical complement to conventional mobile infrastructure, particularly in a country where large populations remain underserved due to difficult terrain, security constraints and the high cost of deploying terrestrial networks.

The Commission noted that D2D satellite services are gaining global traction as a means of delivering voice and data services directly to standard mobile handsets without reliance on ground-based towers.

“In Nigeria, D2D connectivity could play a transformative role by extending voice and data coverage to signal blackspots, vast rural, riverine and border communities that are currently beyond the reach of mobile towers,” the NCC said.

It added that satellite-based connectivity would also enhance network resilience by providing backup capacity during fibre cuts, power outages or emergencies that disrupt terrestrial networks.

Beyond consumer connectivity, the regulator said D2D services could strengthen public safety communications, disaster response, Internet of Things (IoT) deployments and smart agriculture in underserved areas.

The roadmap also highlights new investment opportunities through collaboration between mobile network operators (MNOs) and satellite providers, including shared spectrum usage to improve efficiency and optimise national spectrum management.

Focus on LEO, GEO and high-altitude platforms

The NCC’s strategy places particular emphasis on Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites as a tool for bridging Nigeria’s broadband gap. According to the document, LEO systems are expected to deliver high-speed internet to remote and hard-to-reach locations, potentially connecting millions of Nigerians who currently lack reliable access.

In addition to LEO constellations such as Starlink, the Commission said it plans to optimise the use of Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellites and explore emerging high-altitude platform technologies, including stratospheric balloons.

These platforms are expected to support mobile backhaul solutions and extend broadband access to rural and underserved areas where fibre deployment or tower construction is economically unviable.

Implications for Nigeria’s digital future

Nigeria has one of the world’s largest unconnected populations, with rural broadband penetration lagging significantly behind urban areas despite sustained investment in fibre and mobile networks.

By formally recognising D2D services, LEO satellites and other non-terrestrial networks in its spectrum roadmap, the NCC is laying the foundation for faster and more cost-effective pathways to universal access.

For operators, a supportive regulatory framework could accelerate the commercial rollout of satellite-backed mobile services, reduce coverage gaps and improve nationwide network reliability. For consumers, it could mean better connectivity in remote communities, stronger emergency communications and new digital services in sectors such as agriculture, logistics and public safety.

Background

Airtel Africa recently announced a landmark agreement with SpaceX to roll out Starlink direct-to-cell services across several African markets, including Nigeria. The country already hosts licensed satellite broadband operators, with Starlink’s expanding presence intensifying competition in the broadband space.

The NCC’s Spectrum Roadmap (2025–2030) is expected to shape future spectrum auctions, licensing frameworks and technology adoption across Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, as analysts anticipate deeper collaboration between mobile operators and satellite firms in pursuit of national broadband and digital economy targets.