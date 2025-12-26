FG Confirms Intelligence Cooperation With US Over Airstrikes On Terrorist Targets

The Federal Government has confirmed sustained security and intelligence cooperation between Nigeria and the United States following recent airstrikes on terrorist enclaves in the North-West.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the operation was the outcome of structured collaboration with international partners, including the United States, aimed at tackling terrorism and violent extremism.

Signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the statement noted that the cooperation involves intelligence sharing, strategic coordination and other forms of support, conducted in line with international law, with due respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty and shared security obligations.

“This has led to precision airstrikes on terrorist targets in Nigeria’s North-West,” the ministry said.

It stressed that Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts remain guided by the protection of civilian lives, the preservation of national unity and the safeguarding of the rights and dignity of all citizens, regardless of faith or ethnicity.

“Terrorist violence, whether directed at Christians, Muslims or other communities, remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security,” the statement added.

The clarification followed comments by United States President Donald Trump, who said on Thursday that US forces had carried out what he described as deadly strikes against Islamic State elements operating in north-western Nigeria.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the operation was authorised by him as Commander-in-Chief and targeted terrorists he accused of killing innocent civilians, “primarily Christians”. He warned that further action would be taken if such attacks continued.

In a separate social media post, the United States Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth, said the strikes were carried out with Nigeria’s cooperation, expressing appreciation for the support of the Nigerian government and affirming Washington’s readiness to act.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Nigeria would continue to engage its partners through established diplomatic and security channels to degrade terrorist networks, disrupt their financing and logistics, and prevent cross-border threats.

The airstrikes came a day after a bomb attack on a mosque in Maiduguri, Borno State, which killed five people and injured several others in what authorities suspect was a suicide bombing.

The ministry said it would keep the public informed through appropriate official channels as developments unfold.