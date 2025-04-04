NCAA Vows Sanctions Against Airlines Over Deportation Of Nigerian Passengers

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a stern warning to international airlines over the growing number of complaints involving Nigerian passengers being returned from transit points due to entry denials, a situation the agency described as both distressing and damaging to the country’s aviation reputation.

In a statement released on Thursday and signed by the NCAA’s Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, Michael Achimugu, the authority condemned the practice, stating that passengers should not be subjected to avoidable deportation or entry refusal after partial journeys.

“These actions involving the refusal of boarding or denial of entry at transit points due to visa and travel restrictions are completely unacceptable,” Achimugu declared.

He stressed that airlines bear full responsibility for ensuring passengers are adequately informed about any potential restrictions before the commencement of their travel.

“Passengers must not be placed in a position where they are denied entry or sent back to Nigeria upon arrival at intermediate destinations. Airlines are required to carry out proper checks and inform passengers of entry requirements before departure,” he added.

Citing the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 (Part 19.21.1.1), the NCAA reiterated that it is a legal obligation for airlines and their agents to provide accurate and up-to-date travel information, particularly relating to visa and entry requirements, before issuing tickets or permitting boarding.

In response to the surge in incidents, the NCAA announced the immediate enforcement of regulatory measures against non-compliant carriers.

“Effective immediately, any airline found guilty of these practices will face sanctions, which may include fines, suspension of flight operations, or other appropriate penalties,” Achimugu warned.

The NCAA urged all international airlines operating in Nigeria to uphold global aviation standards, safeguard the welfare of Nigerian travellers, and maintain the integrity of the nation’s aviation sector.