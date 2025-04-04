INEC Declares Petition To Recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Insufficient

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the petition seeking the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has failed to meet the constitutional requirements necessary to initiate the process.
In a statement released on Thursday in Abuja, Sam Olumekun, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, detailed the findings following a thorough verification of the signatures submitted.
“The total number of registered voters in the Kogi Central Senatorial District is 474,554. More than one-half of this figure (i.e., 50%+1) is at least 237,278 voters. Across the 902 polling units in 57 registration areas and five local government areas that make up the senatorial district, the commission ascertained 208,132 signatures/thumbprints from the submission made by the petitioners. This translates to 43.86% of the registered voters, which falls short of the constitutional requirement by 29,146 signatories,” Olumekun stated.
He emphasised that, by Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), a recall petition must be supported by more than half of the registered voters in the constituency.
“Consequently, the petition has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution. Therefore, no further action shall be taken on the recall of the senator,” he concluded.
INEC has issued a public notice to this effect and has communicated the outcome to the presiding officer of the Senate. A detailed summary of the signature verification process, disaggregated by local government areas, is available on INEC’s website and social media platforms for public information.
This development follows a petition submitted by constituents alleging a loss of confidence in Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s representation. With the petition failing to meet the constitutional threshold, the senator will continue to serve her term representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly.