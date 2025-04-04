INEC Declares Petition To Recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Insufficient

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the petition seeking the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has failed to meet the constitutional requirements necessary to initiate the process.​

In a statement released on Thursday in Abuja, Sam Olumekun, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, detailed the findings following a thorough verification of the signatures submitted.​

“The total number of registered voters in the Kogi Central Senatorial District is 474,554. More than one-half of this figure (i.e., 50%+1) is at least 237,278 voters. Across the 902 polling units in 57 registration areas and five local government areas that make up the senatorial district, the commission ascertained 208,132 signatures/thumbprints from the submission made by the petitioners. This translates to 43.86% of the registered voters, which falls short of the constitutional requirement by 29,146 signatories,” Olumekun stated. ​

He emphasised that, by Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), a recall petition must be supported by more than half of the registered voters in the constituency. ​

“Consequently, the petition has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution. Therefore, no further action shall be taken on the recall of the senator,” he concluded. ​

INEC has issued a public notice to this effect and has communicated the outcome to the presiding officer of the Senate. A detailed summary of the signature verification process, disaggregated by local government areas, is available on INEC’s website and social media platforms for public information. ​

This development follows a petition submitted by constituents alleging a loss of confidence in Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s representation. With the petition failing to meet the constitutional threshold, the senator will continue to serve her term representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly.​