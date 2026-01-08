NCAA Vows Stiffer Sanctions For Domestic Airlines Over Chronic Flight Delays

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has declared its intention to implement harsher penalties for domestic airline operators that fail to address persistent flight delays and poor passenger treatment.

In an official statement released on Thursday, January 8, 2026, Michael Achimugu, the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, signaled a shift in the regulator’s approach, moving from a protective stance toward stricter enforcement of consumer rights.

According to the regulator, while the challenging operating environment in Nigeria has often led the NCAA to defend local carriers in the past, recent “inexcusable” lapses in communication and passenger handling have necessitated a change in policy.

The NCAA emphasized that while many disruptions are caused by external factors such as weather or technical issues, the failure of airlines to manage information and provide “First Needs Compensation” is a breach of trust that will no longer be tolerated.

The move for reform follows data from the 2024–2025 period showing that nearly half of all domestic flights in Nigeria experienced significant delays. The authority noted that poor planning for Actual Off-Block Time (AOT) and a lack of transparency regarding cancellations have frequently led to unrest at airport terminals.

To underscore the seriousness of the new directive, the NCAA referenced international standards, specifically citing high-profile fines in the United States as a model for the level of accountability it intends to bring to the Nigerian aviation industry.

Moving forward, the NCAA is reviewing its regulatory framework to expand its enforcement powers. This includes a closer monitoring of compliance with Handling of Technical and Administrative Complaints (HOTAC) guidelines.

The regulator stated that the support provided by the current administration and the Ministry of Aviation must be reciprocated by airlines through visible improvements in operational efficiency and service delivery. Passengers have been encouraged to hold airlines accountable by reporting violations directly to the authority’s consumer protection desks.