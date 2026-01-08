Nigeria To Launch First National AI Centre Of Excellence At University Of Jos

The Federal Government has officially announced the establishment of Nigeria’s first National Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence (NACE). The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, unveiled the plan on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, during the 50th convocation ceremony of the University of Jos in Plateau State.

The center is designed to serve as a cornerstone for Nigeria’s digital transformation, positioning the country as a primary developer rather than a mere consumer of global AI technologies.

According to Minister Tijani, the center will function as a national hub for advanced research, skills development, innovation, and policy engagement. By hosting the facility within an academic institution, the government aims to bridge the gap between foundational research and industry application.

The initiative specifically focuses on creating “contextual intelligence”—AI systems that understand Nigerian languages, cultural nuances, and social structures—to ensure that the technology remains inclusive and relevant to the nation’s specific economic needs.

The choice of the University of Jos, which is also the Minister’s alma mater, is part of a broader strategy to decentralize technological innovation and empower regional academic institutions as “architects of the future.” This follows the successful launch of the National AI Strategy in April 2025, which established a framework for responsible AI adoption across critical sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and education.

The new center will directly support the government’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program by providing a high-level environment for data scientists and researchers to refine their skills.

In his address, Tijani emphasized that Nigeria must not be a “passive rule-taker” in global AI governance. He argued that with a population projected to reach 400 million by 2050, Nigeria has a demographic mandate to lead the Global South in defining the ethics and deployment of next-generation technologies.

The National AI Centre of Excellence is expected to attract international research partnerships and investments, further solidifying Nigeria’s standing as Africa’s premier technology and AI talent hub.