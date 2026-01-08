Lagos State Seals Lekki Phase 1 Estate Over Sewage Infractions

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO), has sealed a residential estate located at No. 96 Ladipo Omotesho Street, Lekki Phase 1. The enforcement action, carried out on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, was prompted by persistent environmental nuisances, including the indiscriminate discharge of untreated wastewater and a lack of proper sewage management.

General Manager of LSWMO, Engr. Adefemi Afolabi, stated that the decision followed multiple complaints and several notices served to the estate’s facility managers. Beyond the environmental violations, the agency cited the deliberate obstruction of statutory duties, noting that residents and management had repeatedly prevented LSWMO officers from conducting routine inspections and compliance monitoring.

The LSWMO boss confirmed that the estate will remain sealed until all identified violations are corrected and verified by the office. He warned that the state would not tolerate the harassment or interference of authorized officers performing their duties, emphasizing that such acts could lead to prosecution under Lagos State environmental laws.

This enforcement follows a similar crackdown in late 2025, where the state sealed EMCEL Court Phase I and Well Stock Apartments in the Ikota GRA area for similar illegal discharges into public drains. The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, reiterated that proper wastewater management is critical to public health and urged residents to report infractions via the agency’s official social media handles or hotlines.