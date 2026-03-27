Nigeria capital importation hits $6.4 billion in Q4 2025

KEY POINTS

Total capital importation into Nigeria reached $6,443.48 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking a 26.61% increase compared to Q4 2024.

Portfolio Investment dominated the inflows, accounting for 85.14% ($5,486.03 million) of the total capital received during the period.

The Banking sector was the primary beneficiary, receiving $3.85 billion, followed by the financing and production/manufacturing sectors.

The United Kingdom remained Nigeria’s top source of capital, contributing $3.73 billion, while Stanbic IBTC Bank led as the top receiving institution.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s financial landscape saw a significant surge in foreign capital during the final months of 2025, reflecting growing investor confidence in the nation’s banking and financing sectors.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report released on Friday, capital inflows rose by over 7% compared to the third quarter of 2025.

This upward trajectory suggests a successful year-end push for the economy, though the data reveals a heavy reliance on “hot money” through portfolio investments rather than long-term industrial commitments.

The structural breakdown of the report highlights a massive concentration in the services sector. While the banking industry absorbed nearly 60% of all inflows, the production and manufacturing sector received less than 5%, a disparity that underscores the ongoing challenge of attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the real economy.

Geographically, the United Kingdom continues to be the dominant corridor for capital flowing into Abuja and Lagos, providing more than half of the total quarterly inflow, followed at a distance by the United States and South Africa.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge identified in the report is the “Investment Quality Gap.” Despite the record $6.4 billion total, Foreign Direct Investment—the type of capital that builds factories and creates permanent jobs—accounted for only 5.55% of the total. This “Liquidity Imbalance” means the Nigerian economy remains highly susceptible to sudden market shifts, as portfolio investors can exit the market as quickly as they enter. To resolve this, the government is looking toward initiatives like the National Integrated Electricity Policy and PiCNG & EV to lower manufacturing costs and make the production sector more attractive to long-term global investors.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The Q4 figure was higher than the $5,089.16 million recorded in Q4 2024, indicating an increase of 26.61 per cent,” stated the National Bureau of Statistics .

. “Portfolio Investment accounted for 85.14 per cent of total capital imported… followed by Other Investment and Foreign Direct Investment,” the NBS report noted.

noted. “The banking sector recorded the highest inflow with $3.85 billion, representing 59.75 per cent of the total,” the Bureau added regarding sectoral distribution.

added regarding sectoral distribution. “Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC received the highest capital importation… accounting for 34.58 per cent,” highlighted the institutional analysis.

WHAT’S NEXT

Market analysts will be watching the first quarter of 2026 to see if the momentum from the banking sector’s high performance carries over into the new year. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is expected to continue its policy of rate adjustments to keep portfolio investments attractive while simultaneously working to de-risk the manufacturing sector. Furthermore, as the NGEA Portal and other digital governance tools go live, there is an expectation that the “ease of doing business” will improve, potentially boosting the currently low FDI figures. Finally, the government’s continued diplomatic engagements with the UK and US are expected to result in new bilateral trade agreements aimed at diversifying the sources of capital.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that Nigeria is attracting billions, but mostly for its banks. While a 26% year-on-year increase in capital is a sign of a recovering market, the thin slice of pie going to manufacturing shows that the “Real Economy” is still waiting for its turn. For the average Nigerian, these figures mean a more stable banking system today, but the quest for factory-driven job growth remains a work in progress.