PSG Confirm Hakimi Injury Blow Ahead of Bayern Clash

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

Achraf Hakimi ruled out for several weeks with thigh injury

Defender to miss decisive second leg against Bayern Munich

Injury sustained during PSG’s 5-4 win in Paris

Major setback for PSG’s defensive structure

Main Story

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Achraf Hakimi will be sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a thigh injury during their Champions League semi-final first-leg victory over Bayern Munich.

The Morocco international picked up the injury late in the match but continued playing as PSG had exhausted their substitutions. Medical assessments conducted after the game revealed muscle damage that will keep him out of action during a critical phase of the season.

In an official statement, the club indicated that Hakimi will undergo treatment and rehabilitation, effectively ruling him out of the second leg in Munich.

What’s Being Said

PSG acknowledged the significance of the injury, noting that Hakimi’s absence leaves a considerable gap in both defensive solidity and attacking width.

The 25-year-old has been a central figure in Luis Enrique’s system, contributing consistently across domestic and European competitions.

What’s Next

Hakimi’s recovery timeline will be closely monitored, particularly with international fixtures approaching for Morocco.

PSG must now reorganise their defensive setup ahead of the decisive clash in Munich, where they will attempt to protect their narrow advantage without one of their most influential players.