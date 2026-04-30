FG declares friday public holiday for Workers’ Day

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

Federal Government declares Friday public holiday for Workers’ Day

Minister of Interior announces decision on behalf of FG

Workers commended for contributions to national development

Government reiterates commitment to worker welfare and economic growth

Main Story

The Federal Government has declared Friday a public holiday to commemorate the International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day. The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani.

Workers’ Day is observed annually on May 1 to celebrate the contributions of workers and the labour movement to economic and social development.

What’s Being Said

Tunji-Ojo commended Nigerian workers for their dedication and resilience, noting that their efforts remain central to the country’s growth and prosperity.

“These qualities are crucial for sustainable development,” the minister said, urging workers to embrace patriotism, productivity, and commitment to service.

He further reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare and ensuring a conducive environment for economic growth and job creation.

The minister also encouraged workers to use the occasion to reflect on the importance of unity and collective effort in nation-building.

What’s Next

Workers across the country are expected to mark the public holiday with parades, union activities, and nationwide celebrations, while labour leaders may use the occasion to highlight key issues such as wage reforms, inflation pressures, and employment conditions.

The government is also expected to engage labour unions on ongoing economic reforms affecting workers’ livelihoods.