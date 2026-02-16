Capital Importation Surges To $6.01 Billion In Q3 2025

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) officially released its Nigeria Capital Importation Report for the third quarter of 2025 today, February 16, 2026. The data shows that total capital entering the country reached $6.01 billion, representing a massive 380.16% increase compared to the $1.25 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

This growth reflects a significant rise in foreign investor interest following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) aggressive interest rate hikes and foreign exchange (FX) market liberalisation.

According to the NBS, Portfolio Investment remained the primary driver of these inflows, accounting for $4.85 billion or 80.7% of the total. Within this category, money market instruments (like Treasury Bills) attracted $2.95 billion, while bonds accounted for $1.58 billion.

Other investments followed with $864.57 million (14.37%), while Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) recorded the lowest share at $296.25 million, or just 4.93% of the total capital imported during the quarter.

The sectoral analysis by the NBS identifies the Banking Sector as the largest beneficiary, attracting $3.14 billion (52.25% of total inflows). The financing sector followed with $1.86 billion (30.85%), while the production and manufacturing sector received $261.35 million (4.35%).

Other sectors that saw notable inflows included electrical ($244.86 million), telecommunications ($208.51 million), and shares ($94.89 million). In contrast, the oil and gas sector attracted only $4.60 million during the reference period.

In terms of origin, the United Kingdom emerged as the top source of capital, contributing $2.94 billion (48.8% of total inflows). The United States followed with $950.47 million (15.80%), while the Republic of South Africa accounted for $773.95 million (12.87%).

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited received the highest capital inflow among financial institutions at $2.12 billion, followed by Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc at $1.79 billion and Citibank Nigeria Limited at $561.40 million.