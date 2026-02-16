First-Time Champions Shine At U.S. Climbing Nationals In Florida

A wave of first-time winners emerged over the weekend as national champions were crowned at the YETI Climbing National Championships in Orlando, Florida, marking a major milestone in the USA Climbing national team selection process ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Raboutou Secures Historic Lead Title

In the women’s Lead final, Brooke Raboutou was among only three climbers to surpass the critical hold-18 barrier, powering through to clinch gold. Analise Van Hoang secured silver, while Alexandra Inghilterra claimed bronze.

Despite her strong international pedigree, the victory marked Raboutou’s first national championship title. She said she approached the event with the same mindset she adopts in global competitions — focused on performance while embracing the sport’s community spirit.

In the men’s Lead category, Olympian Colin Duffy captured gold, finishing ahead of Dylan Countryman, who took silver, while fellow Olympian Jesse Grupper earned bronze. Like Raboutou, the triumph represented Duffy’s maiden national Lead title.

Jennings, Curcio Dominate Speed Events

The Speed discipline also produced new champions. Ben Jennings claimed the men’s title after defeating Noah Bratschi in the final, capitalising on his rival’s mid-run slip. William Eaton edged Jaden Chin by just five milliseconds to secure bronze.

In the women’s Speed final, Sophia Curcio delivered a standout performance, clocking a personal best of 6.95 seconds to win gold ahead of Piper Kelly. Kayleigh Borek narrowly defeated Madi Walsh by 10 milliseconds to claim bronze.

Grossman, Hoyer Top Boulder Podiums

The women’s Boulder event saw a triumphant return for Natalia Grossman, who overcame an injury-affected 2025 season to capture the national title. Raboutou finished second to add a silver medal to her Lead gold, while Melina Costanza secured bronze.

In the men’s Boulder competition, Hugo Hoyer claimed his first national title, finishing ahead of Cozmo Rothfork in second and Sergey Lakhno in third.

The 2026 championships not only showcased emerging talent but also underscored the growing depth of American climbing as athletes intensify preparations for future international competitions, including the Los Angeles Olympics.