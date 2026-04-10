UN Women sounds alarm as millions of girls and women face war displacement

Keypoints

UN Women has expressed deep concern over the devastating impact of the Middle East military escalation on women and girls across the region.

has expressed deep concern over the devastating impact of the Middle East military escalation on women and girls across the region. Since hostilities intensified on February 28, 2026, hundreds of women and girls have been killed, including 168 girls in a single strike on a primary school in Minab, Iran.

in a single strike on a primary school in Minab, Iran. The conflict has triggered mass displacement with up to 1.6 million people fleeing in Iran and 620,000 in Lebanon.

fleeing in Iran and in Lebanon. The agency welcomed the two week ceasefire announced by the United States and Iran but warned that ongoing strikes in Lebanon continue to endanger civilians.

Main Story

The humanitarian toll on women and girls in the Middle East has reached catastrophic levels according to a report released by UN Women on Friday.

The agency highlighted that the first day of intensified hostilities in late February saw one of the deadliest incidents for children when a strike on an Iranian school killed 168 girls. Since then, the violence has spread across Lebanon, Israel, Iraq, and the Gulf states, leaving a trail of death and displacement that disproportionately affects female populations.

In addition to the high casualty rates, the destruction of civilian infrastructure has left millions without safe shelter or clean water. UN Women estimates that the crisis has forced over 2.2 million people into displacement in Iran and Lebanon alone.

For women, this displacement often leads to overcrowded and unsafe living conditions where access to maternal healthcare and protection services is nearly non existent. Prior to the escalation, there were already 120,000 pregnant women in Gaza and Lebanon in need of urgent care; that need has now become a life threatening crisis as hospital systems collapse.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the collapse of protection systems for women and girls in conflict zones. UN Women noted that women’s rights organizations, which are critical for humanitarian response, are facing shrinking civic space and lethal violence. The government and international agencies must solve the problem of gender responsive humanitarian access to ensure that aid actually reaches the most vulnerable. Furthermore, there is a severe funding shortage that prevents these local groups from providing essential services like livelihood support and protection from gender based violence in overcrowded displacement camps.

What’s Being Said

“The escalation has had severe consequences… women and girls have reportedly faced intimidation, arbitrary arrest, and lethal violence,” stated UN Women in its Friday report.

in its Friday report. UN Secretary General António Guterres welcomed the temporary ceasefire but remains “alarmed” by the continuing wave of strikes across Lebanon.

welcomed the temporary ceasefire but remains “alarmed” by the continuing wave of strikes across Lebanon. Health officials warned that damage to hospitals is expected to “worsen access to life saving services” for tens of thousands of pregnant women.

warned that damage to hospitals is expected to “worsen access to life saving services” for tens of thousands of pregnant women. Women human rights defenders in the region have reported increasing security threats as they attempt to coordinate local recovery efforts.

What’s Next

UN Women is scaling up protection and livelihood support across the Middle East to address the immediate needs of the displaced.

The agency is calling for women’s voices to be central to any enduring peace talks that follow the current temporary ceasefire.

An urgent call for international donors to support women led organizations is expected as they are currently operating under severe budget constraints.

Bottom Line

While the two week ceasefire provides a brief window of relief, the long term recovery of the Middle East depends on a peace process that prioritizes the safety and dignity of women. Without targeted gender responsive interventions, the millions of women displaced by this war risk being left behind in the ruins of the conflict.