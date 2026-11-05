Navy recovers 7.48 million litres of stolen oil, arrests 259 suspects in one year

By Emmanuella Opara | November 5th 2026

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian Navy recovered more than 7.48 million litres of stolen crude oil and illegally refined petroleum products between November 2025 and November 2026.

It deactivated 168 illegal refining sites, destroyed 363 dugout pits and arrested 259 suspects.

Four vessels suspected of involvement in crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism were also arrested.

The Navy secured nine convictions for offences linked to crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

It said Nigeria maintained its zero-piracy status during the period.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Navy recovered more than 7.48 million litres of stolen crude oil and illegally refined petroleum products and arrested 259 suspects in operations conducted between November 2025 and November 2026.

The operations also led to the deactivation of 168 illegal refining sites, destruction of 363 dugout pits and arrest of four vessels suspected of involvement in crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism. The Navy secured nine convictions for related offences during the period.

The Directorate of Naval Information disclosed the figures in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, covering the period under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, from October 30, 2025, to November 4, 2026.

“Between November 2025 and November 2026, the Service sustained Nigeria’s zero-piracy status and recovered over 7.48 million litres of stolen crude oil and illegally refined petroleum products.

“It also deactivated 168 illegal refining sites, destroyed 363 dugout pits, arrested 259 suspects and four vessels suspected of involvement in crude oil theft, and secured nine convictions for offences relating to crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism,” the directorate stated.

The Navy said its operations also targeted illegal bunkering and other maritime crimes, with the activation of Operation DELTA SENTINEL in January 2026 as a major part of its campaign against oil theft and related activities.

To strengthen its operational capacity, the Service commissioned three high-speed patrol vessels, NNS OLOIBIRI, NNS MAMBILA and NNS GURARA, in June 2026. The vessels are expected to improve maritime surveillance, extend operational coverage and strengthen response capabilities.

Beyond security operations, the Navy reported the commissioning of more than 36 infrastructure projects covering accommodation, medical, office and multipurpose facilities.

It also began developing a 200-bed Reference Hospital at Navy Town, Asokoro, Abuja, as part of efforts to improve healthcare services and personnel welfare.

Under its community development programmes, the Service completed more than 93 projects through the Chief of the Naval Staff Special Intervention Quick Impact Projects and other initiatives.

The projects included 18 solar-powered boreholes, renovation of 11 school buildings, construction and equipping of 11 healthcare centres, and electricity infrastructure in three communities.

The Navy also graduated and inducted its first batch of 328 Nigerian Navy Marines, who were deployed to support ongoing military operations, particularly against asymmetric threats in northern Nigeria. Training for a second batch was ongoing.

Its activities during the period included participation in multinational maritime exercises such as OBANGAME EXPRESS 2026, COASTAL GRIP 2, GRAND AFRICAN NEMO 2026 and CROCODILE LIFT.

Another development was the operationalisation of the Combined Maritime Task Force for the Gulf of Guinea during the Navy’s 70th anniversary celebrations in June 2026.

The Navy said the achievements reflected its efforts to protect Nigeria’s maritime territory and critical national assets, strengthen personnel capacity and support national security and economic activities.

THE ISSUES

The volume of recovered petroleum products and the number of illegal refining sites deactivated show the scale of enforcement activity against crude oil theft and illegal refining.

However, the figures also point to the continued challenge of securing oil infrastructure and preventing the diversion of petroleum products. The number of arrests and convictions reported by the Navy provides a measure of enforcement, while the long-term impact will depend on sustained operations and the prosecution of offenders.

The Navy’s investments in patrol vessels, personnel and maritime cooperation are also central to its capacity to monitor waterways and respond to threats across Nigeria’s maritime domain.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Navy is expected to sustain Operation DELTA SENTINEL and other maritime security activities, while continuing to develop its operational capacity through patrol assets, personnel training and collaboration with regional partners.

BOTTOM LINE

The Navy’s latest operational figures show significant recoveries and enforcement activity against crude oil theft and illegal refining over the past year. Sustaining those gains will require continued protection of critical oil infrastructure and effective action against the networks responsible for maritime and petroleum-related crimes.