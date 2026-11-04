Peter Obi’s convoy attacked in Calabar, police arrest one suspect

By Emmanuella Opara | November 4th 2026

KEY POINTS

The convoy of Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi was attacked in Calabar, Cross River State, on Wednesday.

Suspected political thugs reportedly hurled stones, bottles and other objects at vehicles and party supporters around Watt Market.

Several supporters were reportedly injured, while vehicles and other valuables were damaged.

Police arrested a 27-year-old suspect, Victor Edet Yellow-Duke, and commenced investigations into the attack and its alleged sponsors.

MAIN STORY

Police in Cross River State have arrested a 27-year-old man following an attack on the convoy of Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and party supporters in Calabar on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around Watt Market shortly after Obi arrived in the state capital for the party’s presidential town hall meeting at Metropolitan Hotel.

The convoy was moving through the metropolis amid cheers from supporters when suspected political thugs reportedly ambushed the vehicles, throwing stones, bottles and other dangerous objects at them and the people accompanying the presidential candidate.

The attack caused panic in the area, forcing supporters to flee for safety. Vehicular movement and commercial activities were also disrupted.

Several NDC supporters reportedly sustained injuries, while some vehicles had their windscreens shattered. Other valuables were also said to have been damaged.

Police officers deployed in the area intervened, dispersed the attackers and restored order.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Cross River State, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, confirmed the arrest of Victor Edet Yellow-Duke, 27, in a statement issued to journalists in Calabar.

He said investigations had begun to identify those responsible for the attack and their alleged sponsors.

Eitokpah also assured residents that normalcy had returned to the area, adding that security had been strengthened at strategic locations across the metropolis to prevent further incidents.

Despite the attack, Obi proceeded to the Metropolitan Hotel for the town hall meeting, where he was expected to address party supporters and stakeholders in the state.

THE ISSUES

The attack raises concerns about the safety of political candidates, party supporters and residents during political activities, particularly as political campaigns and engagements gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Although police have arrested one suspect, the circumstances surrounding the incident and the identities of those allegedly behind it remain subjects of investigation.

The reported injuries, damage to vehicles and disruption of commercial activities also highlight the wider consequences of violence around political gatherings.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“NDC supporters under heavy attack in Watt Market. The police have made an arrest to this effect. The suspect name is Victor Edet Yellow Duke, male, 27 years,” ASP Sunday Eitokpah, Police Public Relations Officer in Cross River State, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The police are expected to continue investigations to establish the circumstances of the attack, identify other suspects and determine whether anyone sponsored the incident. The command has also said it has deployed additional security personnel to strategic locations in Calabar.

BOTTOM LINE

The attack on Obi’s convoy in Calabar has resulted in one arrest, but the police investigation will be central to establishing who was responsible and whether others were involved.