FTSE Russell restores Nigeria to frontier market status

By Emmanuella Opara | November 5th 2026

KEY POINTS

FTSE Russell has reclassified Nigeria from “Unclassified” to “Frontier Market” status.

The decision was approved following recommendations from the organisation’s equity country classification advisory bodies.

The new classification took effect in September 2026.

Improvements to trading systems, settlement processes and market transparency contributed to the reclassification.

Nigeria still needs to address gaps in foreign exchange market depth, transaction costs, derivatives availability and some custody and clearing arrangements.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria has regained its Frontier Market status under FTSE Russell’s global equity classification system, following improvements in the country’s capital market infrastructure and accessibility.

The reclassification from “Unclassified” to “Frontier Market” was approved by the FTSE Russell Index Governance Board after recommendations from its Equity Country Classification Advisory Committee and Policy Advisory Board.

Announced as part of the organisation’s March 2026 interim review, the new status took effect in September 2026.

The decision reflects progress in the operations of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), particularly improvements in trading systems, settlement processes and transparency, which have strengthened the market’s accessibility to local and foreign investors.

According to FTSE Russell’s Quality of Markets assessment, Nigeria received pass ratings in several key areas, including regulatory oversight, capital repatriation, brokerage competitiveness, tax framework and settlement efficiency.

The assessment also recognised the country’s T+2 settlement cycle, under which securities transactions are settled two business days after the trade date.

However, FTSE Russell identified areas requiring further improvement, including foreign exchange market depth, transaction cost efficiency, derivatives market availability and aspects of custody and clearing arrangements.

The organisation said its country classification process combines technical assessments with feedback from global institutional investors to evaluate both market structures and investors’ actual experiences.

Commenting on the development, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Temi Popoola, said the reclassification reflected cooperation across the capital market and efforts to improve the infrastructure supporting trading and investor access.

“This milestone reflects the strength of collaboration across Nigeria’s capital market ecosystem, but importantly, the deliberate efforts to strengthen the underlying market infrastructure that supports efficient trading, transparency, and investor access,” Popoola said.

He said NGX Group would continue working with regulators, market operators and other stakeholders to address outstanding gaps and sustain reforms.

The restoration of Frontier Market status is expected to improve Nigeria’s visibility among international asset managers and funds tracking frontier market indices.

It could also widen the pool of investors considering Nigerian equities, although the scale of any additional capital inflows will depend on investor appetite and the country’s ability to sustain improvements in market accessibility.

THE ISSUES

The reclassification marks a change in how Nigeria is categorised within the FTSE Russell investment framework. Frontier Market status can make a country’s equities more visible to international investors and relevant to funds that track the classification.

However, the designation does not automatically guarantee increased foreign investment. Investors also consider currency access, transaction costs, market liquidity, regulatory certainty and the ease of moving capital into and out of a country.

FTSE Russell’s assessment indicates that Nigeria has made progress in some areas but still faces structural gaps, particularly in foreign exchange market depth, derivatives trading and custody and clearing arrangements.

Addressing these weaknesses will be important to maintaining investor confidence and improving the market’s competitiveness.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This milestone reflects the strength of collaboration across Nigeria’s capital market ecosystem, but importantly, the deliberate efforts to strengthen the underlying market infrastructure that supports efficient trading, transparency, and investor access,” Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, said.

“We will continue to work closely with regulators, market operators and stakeholders to deepen reforms, address identified gaps, and sustain momentum towards higher market classifications,” he added.

WHAT’S NEXT

The focus will be on sustaining the reforms that supported the reclassification while addressing the weaknesses identified in FTSE Russell’s assessment.

Market regulators and operators will need to improve foreign exchange access, reduce transaction costs and strengthen derivatives, custody and clearing arrangements to make the Nigerian market more accessible to international investors.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria’s return to FTSE Russell’s Frontier Market category gives its capital market renewed visibility among global investors. Sustaining that position will depend on whether the country can address the remaining market-access challenges and maintain the improvements that secured the reclassification.