Navy inaugurates solar-powered water project in Kwara community

Key points

Nigerian Navy inaugurated a 60,000-litre solar-powered borehole and water reticulation project in Esie, Kwara.

The project was executed under the Chief of the Naval Staff Special Intervention Quick Impact Project Scheme.

The Navy says the initiative supports rural development and strengthens civil-military relations.

Main story

The Nigerian Navy has commissioned a 60,000-litre industrial solar-powered borehole and water reticulation project in Esie Kingdom, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, as part of efforts to improve access to clean water and strengthen civil-military relations.

The project, executed under the Chief of the Naval Staff Special Intervention Quick Impact Project Scheme, was dedicated to retired Rear Adm. Ibrahim Mohammed-Katsina and the late Princess Basirat Mohammed-Katsina.

Representing the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, Rear Adm. Raheem Taofeek, Director of Veteran Affairs at Naval Headquarters, said the intervention reflects the Navy’s commitment to supporting national development beyond its constitutional role of protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

According to him, the Special Intervention Quick Impact Project, introduced in 2024, was designed to deepen civil-military cooperation while complementing the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda through community-focused projects.

He said the Esie project comprises an industrial solar-powered borehole, a water reticulation network, a 60,000-litre overhead storage tank and five water distribution points that will provide potable water to residents.

Abbas commended retired Rear Adm. Mohammed-Katsina for sponsoring the project and described the initiative as a practical intervention that would improve the welfare of the host community.

He also urged residents to protect and maintain the facility to ensure its long-term sustainability and called for continued cooperation between communities and security agencies in addressing threats to national security.

The Elesie of Esie Kingdom, Oba Yakub Babalola (Egunjobi II), thanked the Nigerian Navy and Mohammed-Katsina for delivering the project and encouraged residents to safeguard the facility for future generations.

The issues

The project highlights the growing role of the military in supporting community development through social infrastructure alongside its primary security responsibilities. It also underscores the increasing adoption of solar-powered water systems to improve access to clean water in underserved rural communities where electricity supply remains unreliable.

What’s being said

“These projects provide an avenue for the Nigerian Navy to honour its accomplished senior officers and demonstrate that, beyond safeguarding lives and property, we remain committed to serving the interests of Nigerians through other meaningful interventions.” — Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, Chief of the Naval Staff (represented by Rear Adm. Raheem Taofeek).

“It takes courage to be kind.” — Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, quoting Maya Angelou during the inauguration.

“We wish to enjoin the beneficiaries to use the facilities responsibly so that they will endure.” — Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, Chief of the Naval Staff (represented by Rear Adm. Raheem Taofeek).

What’s next

The community is expected to begin using the water facility immediately, while residents and local leaders will be responsible for maintaining the infrastructure. The Navy is also expected to continue implementing similar Quick Impact Projects in communities across the country as part of its civil-military cooperation programme.

Bottom line

The solar-powered water project demonstrates how targeted infrastructure investments can improve access to essential services in rural communities while strengthening trust and cooperation between the military and local residents.