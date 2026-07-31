REAN urges action to fast-track Nigeria’s clean energy transition

Key points

REAN says Nigeria must move from renewable energy policy discussions to implementation.

Industry leaders call for stronger investment, local manufacturing and quality enforcement.

Stakeholders want stricter regulation to eliminate substandard solar products from the market.

Main story

The Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN) has urged government, investors, regulators and development partners to accelerate the implementation of renewable energy initiatives, arguing that the country’s energy transition now requires decisive action rather than additional policy discussions.

The call was made during the Solar & Storage Live Nigeria 2026 conference and exhibition, where industry stakeholders examined practical measures to expand renewable energy deployment, strengthen electricity supply and improve energy security.

REAN President, Ayo Ademilua, said Nigeria’s renewable energy industry had reached a pivotal stage as solar power and battery storage become increasingly important to the country’s future energy mix.

He called for closer collaboration among public institutions, financial organisations, development partners and private sector players to unlock investment and support sustainable industry growth.

Ademilua also identified local manufacturing, affordable financing, technical skills development, innovation, quality assurance and stable investment-friendly policies as key priorities for accelerating the country’s clean energy transition.

REAN Chief Executive Officer, Motunrayo Akinfala noted that while Nigeria has made notable progress in developing renewable energy policies, the focus should now shift towards execution and delivering measurable outcomes.

Participants also highlighted the need for stronger regulatory oversight to curb the circulation of substandard solar products through improved product certification, installer competency standards and greater consumer awareness.

REAN reaffirmed its commitment to working with government and industry stakeholders to expand energy access, stimulate investment, create jobs and support Nigeria’s transition to a more resilient and sustainable energy sector.

The issues

Nigeria’s electricity supply gap has increased demand for decentralised renewable energy solutions, particularly solar systems. However, challenges such as inconsistent policy implementation, limited access to affordable financing, weak local manufacturing capacity and the proliferation of substandard products continue to slow the sector’s growth and undermine consumer confidence.

What’s being said

“The time has come for us to move from talk to action. We have held the conversations, developed policies and built strong partnerships. Our priority now must be accelerating implementation, mobilising investment, supporting local businesses, enforcing quality standards and delivering reliable clean energy solutions that positively impact millions of Nigerians.” — Motunrayo Akinfala, Chief Executive Officer, Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN).

What’s next

REAN said it will continue engaging government, regulators, investors and development partners to advance policies and initiatives that improve energy access, attract investment, strengthen the renewable energy value chain and support Nigeria’s long-term energy transition.

Bottom line

Industry leaders believe Nigeria has laid much of the policy foundation for renewable energy growth, but sustained investment, stronger regulation and faster implementation will determine whether the country can deliver reliable, affordable and clean energy at scale.