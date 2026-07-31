Zamfara, Chinese energy firm advance solar investment partnership

Key points

Zamfara and China’s GCL Group are exploring a large-scale solar power partnership.

Both sides will establish a joint technical working group to develop the project framework.

GCL Group plans to send an investment and technical team to Zamfara for feasibility assessments.

Main story

Zamfara State has moved closer to securing a major solar energy investment after Governor Dauda Lawal held talks with Chinese energy company GCL Group during his investment mission to China.

The meeting focused on expanding economic cooperation between the state and the renewable energy giant, with discussions centred on harnessing Zamfara’s vast solar resources to support industrialisation and economic development.

GCL Group expressed interest in developing large-scale solar projects in the state, citing opportunities in renewable energy and broader economic collaboration.

Beyond electricity generation, both parties explored partnerships in technology transfer, local content development and workforce capacity building.

To advance the initiative, Governor Lawal and GCL Group agreed to establish a joint technical working group that will develop a roadmap covering feasibility studies, project financing, regulatory approvals and implementation plans.

The company also committed to sending an investment and technical delegation to Zamfara to conduct on-site assessments and engage relevant stakeholders before moving to the next phase of the project.

The meeting, attended by Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, formed part of Governor Lawal’s broader efforts to attract foreign investment and position Zamfara as a destination for renewable energy and industrial development.

The issues

Nigeria’s northern states possess some of Africa’s strongest solar irradiation levels, yet many communities continue to face unreliable electricity supply. Large-scale solar investments could improve energy access, stimulate industrial growth, create jobs and reduce dependence on conventional power sources, although financing, grid infrastructure and project execution remain key challenges.

What’s being said

“The meeting focused on strengthening economic cooperation between the Chinese energy giant and Zamfara State, with an emphasis on unlocking the state’s vast solar energy potential.” — Zamfara State Government.

“GCL Group executives expressed strong interest in investing in large-scale solar energy projects in Zamfara.” — Zamfara State Government.

“The company also indicated a willingness to explore broader strategic partnerships that would extend beyond energy generation to encompass technology transfer, local content development and capacity building for the state’s workforce.” — Zamfara State Government.

What’s next

The joint technical working group is expected to begin feasibility studies and project planning, after which GCL Group’s delegation will visit Zamfara to assess investment opportunities and determine the framework for implementing the proposed solar projects.

Bottom line

If the partnership progresses to execution, it could become one of Zamfara’s most significant renewable energy investments, expanding electricity access while supporting industrial growth, skills development and foreign investment in the state.