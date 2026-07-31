Nationwide energy map will unlock targeted power investments, says REA

Key points

REA completed a nationwide energy mapping exercise covering over 750,000 communities.

The agency says the database will guide targeted electricity investments using least-cost technologies.

REA identified electricity as critical to economic growth, agriculture, healthcare, education and artificial intelligence.

The agency said revised mini-grid regulations now permit projects of up to 10 megawatts for interconnected systems.

REA has engaged 27 states through its State-by-State Roundtable initiative.

The agency is supporting local solar manufacturing with a planned 3.7-gigawatt production capacity.

Main Story

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has completed a nationwide energy mapping exercise covering more than 750,000 communities, a development it says will enable targeted investments and improve electricity access across Nigeria.

Managing Director of the agency, Dr Abba Aliyu, disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists, explaining that the mapping exercise provides comprehensive data that will guide the deployment of the most appropriate electrification technologies for underserved communities.

Aliyu described electricity as the foundation of economic growth, saying reliable power has become even more critical as artificial intelligence increasingly drives innovation across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing and education.

According to him, the future of economic development depends on universal access to electricity because emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, require reliable power to function effectively.

He explained that the nationwide mapping exercise identified every community requiring electricity intervention, detailing the number of households, existing electricity access levels and the most cost-effective solution, whether through standalone solar systems, isolated mini-grids, interconnected mini-grids or conventional grid extension.

The REA boss said the availability of accurate data has addressed a long-standing planning challenge by enabling government and investors to channel resources to areas where they are most needed.

Aliyu also highlighted the agency’s efforts to promote productive use of energy, citing the deployment of a 50-kilowatt mini-grid to support rice processing in Namu community, Quan’pan Local Government Area of Plateau State, where processors previously depended on costly diesel generators.

He said the pilot project significantly reduced processing costs and improved the competitiveness of locally processed rice, adding that the project is now being expanded to nearly five megawatts to supply 37 additional processing factories and surrounding communities.

On regulatory reforms, Aliyu noted that the review of Nigeria’s mini-grid regulations has increased the maximum capacity for isolated mini-grids from one megawatt to five megawatts, while interconnected mini-grids can now generate up to 10 megawatts, creating opportunities for larger private-sector investments.

The REA Managing Director also said the agency had strengthened collaboration with state governments through its State-by-State Roundtable, engaging 27 states to align electrification programmes under the Electricity Act.

He added that the agency’s deployment model combines 100 per cent metering, digital monitoring systems and Result-Based Financing to ensure sustainability while attracting private-sector investment into rural electrification projects.

Aliyu further disclosed that the agency is supporting local solar manufacturing through agreements aimed at establishing 3.7 gigawatts of photovoltaic manufacturing capacity across Nigeria, positioning the country as a future renewable energy manufacturing hub.

The Issues

Millions of Nigerians still lack reliable access to electricity despite decades of investment.

Accurate energy data is essential for efficient planning and targeted infrastructure deployment.

Reliable electricity is increasingly critical to digital transformation and artificial intelligence adoption.

Expanding mini-grid capacity could accelerate rural electrification and private-sector participation.

Developing local solar manufacturing remains vital to reducing dependence on imported renewable energy equipment.

What’s Being Said

REA Managing Director, Dr Abba Aliyu, said electricity would underpin virtually every aspect of Nigeria’s future economy, particularly as artificial intelligence becomes central to healthcare, agriculture, education and industrial production.

He said the nationwide energy mapping exercise provides government and investors with detailed information on every community requiring electricity access, enabling more efficient and cost-effective interventions.

Aliyu also said the agency’s partnership with the private sector through Result-Based Financing and support for local solar manufacturing would improve sustainability, create jobs and accelerate Nigeria’s transition to renewable energy.

What’s Next

The REA plans to deploy the nationwide energy mapping database to guide future electrification projects, deepen collaboration with remaining state governments and expand renewable energy investments through larger mini-grid projects and local solar manufacturing initiatives.

Bottom Line

The REA believes that comprehensive energy mapping, stronger private-sector participation and expanded renewable energy infrastructure will improve electricity access, stimulate economic growth and position Nigeria to harness emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.