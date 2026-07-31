MAN Ogun elects Awofisayo as chairman, seeks industry reforms

Key points

MAN Ogun elected Harvestfield Industries’ Martins Awofisayo as its new chairman.

Outgoing chairman George Onafowokan cited membership growth and stronger advocacy during his tenure.

Manufacturers renewed calls for improved infrastructure, affordable financing and lower operating costs.

Main story

The Ogun State branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has elected the Managing Director of Harvestfield Industries Ltd., Mr Martins Awofisayo, as its new chairman.

Awofisayo emerged during the private session of the association’s 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abeokuta, succeeding Mr George Onafowokan, Managing Director of Coleman Technical Industries Ltd., after four years in office.

In his acceptance speech, Awofisayo pledged to build on the achievements of the outgoing administration and work towards creating a more conducive operating environment for manufacturers across Ogun State.

He also said he would leverage the experience of past chairmen to strengthen the association’s advocacy and advance the interests of manufacturers.

Delivering his valedictory address, Onafowokan said the branch recorded significant progress during his tenure, with membership increasing from about 290 companies to more than 360, alongside improved subscription collections, stronger stakeholder engagement and enhanced advocacy.

He attributed the achievements to the collective efforts of the branch executive committee, council members, past chairmen and the association’s membership.

The outgoing chairman also highlighted the challenges confronting manufacturers, including rising energy costs, inflation, exchange rate volatility, multiple taxation, inadequate infrastructure, expensive financing and growing compliance costs.

He urged governments at all levels to implement policies that improve the operating environment and enhance the competitiveness of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

The issues

Nigeria’s manufacturing sector continues to grapple with high production costs driven by inflation, unstable foreign exchange markets, rising energy prices and limited access to affordable credit. Industry operators argue that addressing these structural challenges is essential to boosting capacity utilisation, encouraging investment and expanding local production at a time when the country is pursuing industrialisation and import substitution.

What’s being said

“As I stand before you today, this 41st Annual General Meeting marks the conclusion of my tenure as Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Ogun State Branch. I’ve had the rare privilege of serving this great branch for four eventful and fulfilling years.” — George Onafowokan, Outgoing Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (Ogun Branch).

“We will make Ogun comfortable for all the members and I will build on the legacy of Onafowokan.” — Martins Awofisayo, Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (Ogun Branch).

“He called on governments at all levels to improve access to finance, strengthen infrastructure, simplify tax administration and provide an enabling environment to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.” — George Onafowokan, Outgoing Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (Ogun Branch).

What’s next

The new leadership is expected to continue engaging governments and other stakeholders on policies that address manufacturers’ operating challenges while sustaining the branch’s membership growth and advocacy initiatives.

Bottom line

The leadership transition comes as manufacturers intensify calls for reforms to lower production costs, improve competitiveness and create conditions that support industrial growth in Ogun State and across Nigeria.