Death of physiotherapist at Umahi’s residence: Police insist on autopsy despite family’s objection

Key Points

The Ebonyi State Police Command has insisted on conducting a post-mortem examination into the death of physiotherapist Mary Habila.

Habila died at the residence of the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, in Uburu, Ebonyi State.

Police said the deceased was part of the minister’s medical team and had accompanied him to his hometown.

While the family has rejected an autopsy, police maintain it is necessary to determine the cause of death.

A comprehensive investigation is underway, with detectives gathering evidence and statements.

Main Story

The Ebonyi State Police Command has insisted on conducting a post-mortem examination into the death of physiotherapist Mary Habila, who died at the residence of the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, in Uburu community, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

According to the command, preliminary investigations indicate that Habila and a colleague were members of the medical team attached to the minister and had accompanied him to his hometown when the incident occurred. She reportedly died in a room within the compound of Umahi’s residence.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, said detectives had commenced a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

He disclosed that investigators had visited the scene, obtained statements from relevant individuals and would engage a pathologist to conduct a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death and support the ongoing investigation.

Ukandu explained that the police received a distress call on June 27, 2026, from the Divisional Police Officer of Ohaozara Division regarding a medical emergency involving Habila at the David Umahi Federal Teaching Hospital, Uburu.

He said the DPO, upon arriving at the hospital, was informed that Habila had been brought in dead and immediately briefed the Commissioner of Police, who directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a thorough investigation.

However, the deceased’s family has opposed the planned autopsy, a position the police say cannot halt the investigative process given the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Issues

The disagreement between the police and the deceased’s family highlights the delicate balance between respecting family wishes and fulfilling legal obligations during investigations into sudden or unexplained deaths. The outcome of the post-mortem examination is expected to play a crucial role in determining the cause of death and guiding the police investigation.

What’s Being Said

SP Joshua Ukandu said, “On arrival, the DPO was informed by hospital authorities that Miss Mary Habila had been brought in dead. He immediately briefed the Commissioner of Police, who directed that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for thorough investigation.”

He added, “The Command therefore awaits the attendance of the family or their duly appointed representative, as their presence is essential to the conduct of the post-mortem examination.”

What’s Next

Police are expected to continue engaging the deceased’s family while making arrangements for the post-mortem examination. Investigators say further updates will be provided as findings emerge from the ongoing inquiry.

Bottom Line

The Ebonyi State Police Command has reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a transparent and impartial investigation into Mary Habila’s death, maintaining that a post-mortem examination is essential despite the family’s objections.