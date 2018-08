Just after announcing in February that he had signed a record deal with Universal Music Group, Local rapper Nasty C has launched his own record label called “Tall Racks”.

The rapper posted the announcement on his Instagram platform while also releasing the name of the new artist signed under the record label, @rowlene_sa

While the word “Racks ” translates to one thousand cash within a rubber band in urban language, it is not be confused with a stack.