Decision to Leave Real Madrid was Easy – Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo said it had been an easy decision to leave Real Madrid for Juventus as he bids to become just the second player to win the Champions League with three different clubs.

“I want to win the Champions League with Juventus and we will do everything to win it,” the 33-year-old Portuguese superstar said in an interview with streaming broadcaster DAZN.

Ronaldo has lifted a record five Champions Leagues titles — four with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United.

“He’s very competitive. He’s like me as a child. He doesn’t like losing.

“He’ll become like me, I’m 100 percent sure of it. I’d like to teach him some things, but ultimately he will choose what to do and he’ll always have my support.

“But of course, I’d like him to become a player because I think he has a passion for it too.”

