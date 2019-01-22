Nasarawa Begins Fertiliser Production at 100 Tonnes Per Hour

The Nasarawa State fertiliser blending plant in Lafia, the state capital, has started commercial production ahead of this year’s farming season.

Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura, who visited the plant to supervise its maiden production, said the growing need to ensure food sufficiency as well as support Federal Government’s commitment towards food security propelled the state to embark on the project.

At the test-running of the blending plant on Makurdi Road, the governor expressed optimism that with the start of production at the plant, the state would meet the demand of farmers in the state and beyond.

He expressed satisfaction that the modern fertiliser blending plant had opened a new vista in production of the item, thus driving the value chain in promoting agriculture in the country as well as impacting farming in the state.

Al-Makura noted that in addition to making fertiliser available to farmers, the blended commodity would blend with the specific soil samples in the state.

He said: “The drive was in line with the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative of ensuring that Nigeria produces fertiliser needed by farmers in the country. Having completed the installation of the plants in Lafia, Akwanga and Keffi, Nasarawa State is capable of producing 100 tonnes per hour. This would enable the state to go even further as it considers production of fertiliser for export.”

The Nasarawa state Government fertilizer blending plants are located in Lafia, Akwanga and Keffi while a modular plant is also setup at the Nasarawa state University faculty of Agriculture, Lafia.

