Kevin-Prince Boateng Joins Barcelona on Loan Deal

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of former Portsmouth and Tottenham midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old former Ghana international has joined from Serie A club Sassuolo in a £1.8m deal which includes an option to buy for £7.1m in the summer.

Boateng, who joined Portsmouth from Spurs in 2009 before going on to sign for AC Milan a year later, will be presented to the media on Tuesday morning.

“It’s a very sad day. Because I’m saying goodbye to an amazing group and club like Sassuolo that gave me a lot,” Boateng told Sky in Italy on Monday night, before boarding a plane to Barcelona.

“Going to Barcelona is a huge opportunity and an incredible feeling. I was very stressed today but I wanted to say goodbye to everyone, I respect Sassuolo.

“I remember my debut [with AC Milan] in the Gamper trophy against Barca, and the emotions run high…”

Boateng’s arrival at the Nou Camp marks his return to La Liga, after featuring for Las Palmas in the 2016/17 season where he scored 10 goals in 28 appearances.

The Ghanaian faced backlash from Barcelona fans on social media as an old video resurfaced where he said he would have liked to play with Real Madrid rather than the Catalans, if he had the choice.

“My pro-Real Madrid video from the past? It’s old stuff, I’m very focused on Barca. I’ll be hoping to score in the Clasico at the Bernabeu,” he said.

Boateng will be available for the first leg of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Sevilla on Wednesday night.